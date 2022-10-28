Valour Inc. Announces Filing of a New EU-Base Prospectus

Valour Inc., a securities issuer wholly owned by NEO-listed Valour, has filed a new EU-base prospectus covering digital assets ETP-products for approval with the Swedish regulator SFSA

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Valour Inc. (the "Company" or "Valour") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets, Web3 and decentralised finance, announced today that it has filed a new EU-base prospectus covering digital assets ETP-products for approval with the Swedish regulator SFSA.

If approved, Valour will be in a position to enhance the public offering of its digital asset performance tracking securities by various new index solutions, asset class mixes and derivative features. In the future Valour will be able to offer a wide range of ETP securities that combine digital assets exposure with other asset classes such as equities and commodities, third-party funds' performances, and derivative tools, e.g. leveraged or capital protection investments.

"As digital assets enter the mainstream and reshape the financial ecosystem we intend to integrate creative solutions and expand upon our low fee product offerings, said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of Valour. "Our base prospectus is the foundation of our mission to make digital assets more accessible by offering the infrastructure, security, and collaboration needed to help digital assets reach full maturity and integrate seamlessly with traditional assets."

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across European exchanges, banks and broker platforms. Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap ( UNI ), Cardano ( ADA ), Polkadot ( DOT ), Solana ( SOL ), Avalanche ( AVAX ), Cosmos ( ATOM ), Binance ( BNB ), Enjin ( ENJ ), Valour Bitcoin Carbon Neutral , and Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 ( VDAB10 ) ETPs with low management fees. Valour's flagship products are Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) as underlyings which are completely fee free.

About Valour

Valour Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTCQB: DEFTF) is a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance. Founded in 2019, Valour is backed by an acclaimed and pioneering team with decades of experience in financial markets and digital assets. Valour's mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading Web3 and decentralised technologies. This allows investors to access the future of finance via regulated equity exchanges using their traditional bank account and access.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Offering; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by Valour and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the acceptance of Valour exchange traded products by exchanges; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

