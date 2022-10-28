McLaren Proton Therapy Center - Karmanos Cancer Institute, selects RayStation for proton planning

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that McLaren Proton Therapy Center in Flint, Michigan, has placed an order for the treatment planning system RayStation®*.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The McLaren Proton Therapy Center has a long history of proton treatments in the Detroit and eastern Michigan area. The center is the only National Cancer Institute (NCI) - designated comprehensive cancer center in metropolitan Detroit and one of just 51 centers of its kind in the United States. Since 2018, the center's capacity has grown, and they have recently treated their 600th patient.

The RayStation purchase will support the proton therapy program and will include technologies such as deep learning segmentation, image deformation, adaptive planning, and fallback planning, which allows for contingency planning and comparison of modalities to help clinicians select the most appropriate treatment technique. Additionally, the department is slated to become the first in the world to deliver proton therapy to patients with Leo Cancer Care's upright treatment technology. The partnership between Leo Cancer Care and RaySearch was recently announced in a separate press release.

Vahagn Nazaryan, Ph.D., Executive Director of Radiation Oncology Services & McLaren Proton Therapy Center, says, "We continue to seek out partners who are innovative and offer technology that benefits patients by enhancing the quality of all aspects of their care. This new partnership enhances our patient-focused approach to all that we do."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch, says, "We look forward to collaborating with the McLaren Proton Center on both conventional proton therapy and exciting new treatment approaches. RaySearch recently announced a partnership with Leo Cancer Care, and the implementation of RayStation in the McLaren center will enable the center to fully utilize this technology."

