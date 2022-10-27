Patrick Industries, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights (compared to Third Quarter 2021 unless otherwise noted)
- Net sales of $1.11 billion increased 5%, reflecting growth in our marine and housing markets, partially offset by a 40% reduction in RV OEM shipments
- Gross profit of $236 million increased 14%
- Gross margin of 21.3% increased 170 basis points
- Operating income of $93 million
- Operating margin of 8.3% decreased 50 basis points
- Net income of $59 million increased 2%
- Diluted earnings per share of $2.43 includes a reduction for the impact of the accounting treatment for convertible notes of $0.20 per share
- Operating cash flows of $156 million increased 126%
- Returned $14 million to shareholders in the quarter, including $7 million through common stock purchases
ELKHART, Ind., Oct. 27, 2022 -- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK), a leading component solutions provider for the Leisure Lifestyle and Housing markets today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 25, 2022.
Net sales in the third quarter of 2022 increased $52 million, or 5%, to $1.11 billion from $1.06 billion in the third quarter of 2021, demonstrating the benefit of our strategic end market diversification initiatives. The strength in our marine and housing end markets, market share gains, and the contribution of acquisitions completed in 2021 and 2022 more than offset a $110 million decline in RV revenues in the quarter resulting from the planned reduction of production by our RV OEM customers.
Operating income remained stable at $93 million compared to the third quarter of 2021, and the operating margin of 8.3% in the third quarter of 2022 decreased 50 basis points compared to 8.8% in the same period a year ago. The decline in margin was driven principally by fixed cost absorption related to reduced RV OEM production of approximately 40% in the quarter, increased infrastructure investments to support our growth and strategic diversification efforts, continued execution of our IT transformation initiatives, and an increase in amortization of intangible assets from recent acquisitions, partially offset by the continued realization of efficiencies related to automation initiatives.
Net income increased 2% to $59 million, from $57 million in the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share of $2.43 decreased 1% compared to $2.45 for the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 diluted earnings per share includes a reduction of $0.20 for the accounting treatment of convertible notes discussed below.
In the first quarter of 2022, the Company adopted a new accounting standard that requires its 1.00% convertible notes due 2023 to be presented on an "if converted" basis in the calculation of diluted earnings per share. As a result of the adoption of this standard, the Company's third quarter 2022 diluted earnings per share was reduced by $0.20. Prior year results do not reflect the adoption of the new accounting standard. The Company does not intend to issue shares in settlement of the 1.00% convertible notes due 2023 that may be converted by their holders.
"We are pleased with our third quarter performance which reflects the resilience of our business and margin profile as a result of our end market diversification and the diligence of our team as we worked with each of our customers in very dynamic market conditions to meet evolving consumer demand," said Andy Nemeth, Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on ensuring that our business is scalable to enable us to stay nimble, and our strong balance sheet positions us well to flex our business model and capitalize upon opportunities for additional growth and strategic diversification."
Jeff Rodino, President, said, "Our team continues to effectively and efficiently manage our business as we navigate the current reduction of production levels in our RV end market while supporting the growth in our marine and housing end market revenues. Our RV customers' thoughtful discipline in managing production is helping maintain healthy dealer inventory levels, and continues to position the industry well to manage through a range of potential market conditions."
Third Quarter 2022 Revenue by Market Sector
(compared to Third Quarter 2021 unless otherwise noted)
RV (47% of Revenue)
- Revenue of $524 million decreased 17% while wholesale RV industry unit shipments decreased 40%
- Content per wholesale RV unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 36% to $5,071
Marine (24% of Revenue)
- Revenue of $271 million increased 57% while estimated wholesale powerboat industry unit shipments increased 5%
- Estimated content per wholesale powerboat unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 60% to $5,109
Manufactured Housing ("MH") (16% of Revenue)
- Revenue of $175 million increased 30% while estimated wholesale MH industry unit shipments increased 10%
- Estimated content per wholesale MH unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 21% to $6,023
Industrial (13% of Revenue)
- Revenue of $142 million increased 19% while industry housing starts decreased 7%
Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation
Cash provided by operations for the third quarter of 2022 of $156 million increased 126% compared to $69 million in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting continued profitability in our end markets and monetization of our working capital. Capital expenditures totaled $19 million in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting continued investments in infrastructure, software, and automation initiatives to better align resources for increased scalability, flexibility and efficiency. Net repayments on our revolving credit facility totaled $140 million in the third quarter of 2022.
In alignment with our capital allocation strategy, we returned approximately $14 million to shareholders in the third quarter of 2022, including $7 million through opportunistic repurchases of approximately 154,400 shares and $7 million of dividends.
Our total debt at the end of the third quarter was approximately $1.36 billion, resulting in a total net leverage ratio of 1.8x (as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement). Available net liquidity, comprised of borrowing availability under our credit facility and cash on hand, was approximately $485 million which is net of a $202.5 million temporary reserve against our $775 million revolving credit facility availability until the settlement of our 1.00% convertible notes due February 2023.
Business Outlook and Summary
"In the third quarter of 2022, our team did an outstanding job of flexing our production capabilities and managing our variable costs in response to a 40% reduction in RV OEM shipments," continued Mr. Nemeth. "The marine and housing markets, which represent 53% of our total revenues, continued to perform well and have runway for channel fill with lower than optimum dealer and field inventory levels despite macro-economic headwinds. We believe our ongoing efforts to grow and diversify our end markets will continue to bear fruit and position the Company to manage effectively through periods of volatility. Our capital investment in automation and innovation will aid our ability to grow market share while also helping to drive a resilient margin profile. The $225 million increase in our revolving credit facility capacity during the third quarter of 2022, our balanced capital structure, and improving cash flow provide a solid liquidity foundation and support our goal of delivering long-term value for our shareholders, team members, customers, partners, and communities."
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
Third Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
(thousands except per share data)
September 25, 2022
September 26, 2021
September 25, 2022
September 26, 2021
NET SALES
$ 1,112,089
$ 1,060,177
$ 3,929,957
$ 2,930,613
Cost of goods sold
875,638
852,016
3,071,057
2,356,443
GROSS PROFIT
236,451
208,161
858,900
574,170
Operating Expenses:
Warehouse and delivery
39,997
35,885
125,213
100,613
Selling, general and administrative
84,924
64,245
250,969
175,842
Amortization of intangible assets
18,769
14,758
54,175
40,695
Total operating expenses
143,690
114,888
430,357
317,150
OPERATING INCOME
92,761
93,273
428,543
257,020
Interest expense, net
15,302
15,436
44,990
41,195
Income before income taxes
77,459
77,837
383,553
215,825
Income taxes
18,640
20,440
95,537
51,930
NET INCOME
$ 58,819
$ 57,397
$ 288,016
$ 163,895
BASIC NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
$ 2.66
$ 2.52
$ 12.93
$ 7.18
DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
$ 2.43
$ 2.45
$ 11.78
$ 7.01
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
22,087
22,789
22,274
22,826
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
24,413
23,403
24,573
23,375
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
As of
(thousands)
September 25, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 53,269
$ 122,849
Trade receivables, net
285,734
172,392
Inventories
733,970
614,356
Prepaid expenses and other
34,448
64,478
Total current assets
1,107,421
974,075
Property, plant and equipment, net
343,262
319,493
Operating lease right-of-use assets
164,725
158,183
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
1,273,065
1,191,833
Other non-current assets
8,177
7,147
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,896,650
$ 2,650,731
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Current maturities of long-term debt
$ 7,500
$ 7,500
Current operating lease liabilities
43,352
40,301
Accounts payable
188,691
203,537
Accrued liabilities
196,361
181,439
Total current liabilities
435,904
432,777
Long-term debt, less current maturities, net
1,333,455
1,278,989
Long-term operating lease liabilities
124,289
120,161
Deferred tax liabilities, net
42,812
36,453
Other long-term liabilities
13,514
14,794
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,949,974
1,883,174
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
946,676
767,557
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 2,896,650
$ 2,650,731
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
(thousands)
September 25, 2022
September 26, 2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$ 288,016
$ 163,895
Depreciation and amortization
96,256
76,298
Stock-based compensation expense
15,596
17,307
Amortization of convertible notes debt discount
1,399
5,528
Other adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
(664)
8,184
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses
(170,795)
(123,795)
Net cash provided by operating activities
229,808
147,417
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(63,437)
(44,155)
Business acquisitions and other investing activities
(145,447)
(299,561)
Net cash used in investing activities
(208,884)
(343,716)
NET CASH FLOWS (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(90,504)
196,414
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(69,580)
115
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
122,849
44,767
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 53,269
$ 44,882
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.
Net Income Per Common Share
The table below illustrates the calculation for diluted share count which shows the dilutive impact of the adoption
Third Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
(thousands except per share data)
September 25, 2022
September 26, 2021
September 25, 2022
September 26, 2021
Numerator:
Net income for basic per share calculation
$ 58,819
$ 57,397
$ 288,016
$ 163,895
Effect of interest on potentially dilutive convertible notes, net of tax
478
—
1,417
—
Net income for dilutive per share calculation
$ 59,297
$ 57,397
$ 289,433
$ 163,895
Denominator:
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
22,087
22,789
22,274
22,826
Weighted average impact of potentially dilutive convertible notes
2,064
—
2,053
—
Weighted average impact of potentially dilutive securities
262
614
246
549
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
24,413
23,403
24,573
23,375
Net income per common share:
Basic net income per common share
$ 2.66
$ 2.52
$ 12.93
$ 7.18
Diluted net income per common share
$ 2.43
$ 2.45
$ 11.78
$ 7.01
