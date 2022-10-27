Greenbrier Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter diluted EPS of $0.60
Generated nearly $180 million of operating cash flow in the quarter
Strong lease fleet utilization of 98%
Issues fiscal 2023 guidance
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended August 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
- New railcar orders for 4,800 units valued at $620 million and deliveries of 5,800 units.
- Diversified new railcar backlog as of August 31, 2022 was 29,500 units with an estimated value of $3.5 billion.
- Railcar refurbishment backlog of 2,300 units valued at $170 million.
- Ended the quarter with liquidity of $690 million, including $543 million in cash and $147 million of available borrowing capacity.
- Operating cash flow of nearly $180 million.
- Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $20 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, on revenue of $950 million.
- EBITDA for the quarter was $89 million, or 9.3% of revenue.
- Finalized $150 million non-recourse term loan at Greenbrier leasing subsidiary with $75 million drawn immediately and $75 million expected to be drawn in fiscal 2023. Terms are similar to the leasing term loan refinanced in August 2021.
- Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on November 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2022 representing Greenbrier's 34th consecutive quarterly dividend.
Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights
- Diversified new railcar orders of 24,600 units valued at $2.9 billion and deliveries of nearly 20,000 units.
- Regular lease fleet optimization and monetization generated $155 million of proceeds and $35 million of gains.
- Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier were $47 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, on revenue of nearly $3.0 billion.
- In February, GBX Leasing completed issuance of $323 million of asset-backed notes with a blended interest rate of 2.9% and a weighted average life of six years.
- Fixed the interest rate on most long-term floating rate debt to mitigate risk in current rising rate environment. No significant debt maturities until 2026.
- EBITDA was $231 million, or 7.8% of revenue.
"Greenbrier's fourth quarter performance marked a strong end to our fiscal year and demonstrates the value of our diverse business activities. Despite challenges throughout the year, including ongoing supply chain disruptions, increasing input costs and the war in Ukraine, our operations are building momentum. Greenbrier achieved a book-to-bill rate of 1.2x for fiscal 2022 on orders for 24,600 units during the fiscal year. Greenbrier also continued to execute our leasing strategy, increasing the number of railcars in the lease fleet in 2022 by nearly 40% to 12,200 units. Importantly, our expanded leasing platform is protected from interest rate risk since our leasing debt is non-recourse and at fixed interest rates. Our lease platform offers a strong source of liquidity, as demonstrated by robust syndication activity in 2022." said Lorie Tekorius, Chief Executive Officer & President.
Tekorius concluded, "Our outlook for Greenbrier's business is broadly optimistic for fiscal 2023 despite uncertain macroeconomic conditions. Our backlog of nearly 30,000 units, valued at $3.5 billion, coupled with our strong liquidity position, provides visibility and an opportunity to drive higher performance, building on the momentum in our business. We expect railcar utilization levels to remain high as scrapping continues to outpace new deliveries contributing to a strong North American leasing market for originations and lease renewals."
Business Update & Outlook
Greenbrier's strategy during the fourth fiscal quarter produced strong operating performance amid ongoing economic volatility. Based on current trends and production schedules, Greenbrier expects the following performance in fiscal 2023:
- Deliveries of 22,000 – 24,000 units including approximately 1,000 units in Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil)
- Revenue at $3.2 – $3.6 billion
- Capital expenditures at approximately $240 million in Leasing & Management Services, $80 million in Manufacturing and $10 million in Maintenance Services
We will provide additional operating commentary during the earnings call.
Financial Summary
Q4 FY22
Q3 FY22
Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers
Revenue
$950.7M
$793.5M
Increased new railcar deliveries
Gross margin
$127.3M
$76.3M
Improved operating efficiency in Manufacturing and strong syndication activity in Leasing & Management Services
Gross margin %
13.4 %
9.6 %
Selling and administrative
$68.8M
$57.4M
Increased employee costs, consulting and legal expenses
Net gain on disposition of equipment
$2.9M
$0.7M
Gain on dissolution of axle joint venture
EBITDA
$88.8M
$48.6M
Increased gross margin
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
$9.2M
$4.5M
Partners' share of consolidated JV's operating results including timing of syndication activity
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$20.2M
$3.1M
Higher gross margin partially offset by higher Selling and administrative expense
Diluted EPS
$0.60
$0.09
Segment Summary
Q4 FY22
Q3 FY22
Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers
Manufacturing
Revenue
$817.5M
$650.9M
Increased deliveries reflecting progress of production ramp in North America
Gross margin
$84.5M
$39.6M
Improved operating efficiencies
Gross margin %
10.3 %
6.1 %
Operating margin % (1)
7.6 %
3.1 %
Deliveries (2)
5,700
4,900
Higher production rates and timing of syndication activity
Maintenance Services
Revenue
$87.2M
$101.5M
Lower Repair and Wheel volumes sequentially after seasonally strong Q3
Gross margin %
10.6 %
10.2 %
Improved operating efficiencies
Operating margin % (1)(3)
13.0 %
8.5 %
Reflects gain on dissolution of axle joint venture
Leasing & Management Services (including GBX Leasing)
Revenue
$46.0M
$41.1M
Increased syndication activity and lease fleet income
Gross margin %
73.0 %
64.0 %
Operating margin % (1) (3)
53.0 %
46.7 %
Fleet utilization
98.4 %
97.5 %
(1)
See supplemental segment information on page 9 for additional information.
(2)
Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into Manufacturing revenue and margins.
(3)
Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, unaudited)
August 31,
2022
May 31,
2022
February 28,
2022
November 30,
2021
August 31,
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 543.0
$ 449.7
$ 586.8
$ 410.8
$ 646.8
Restricted cash
16.1
16.1
15.7
27.1
24.6
Accounts receivable, net
501.2
464.8
399.0
393.3
306.4
Income tax receivable
39.8
129.4
106.0
106.2
112.1
Inventories
815.3
781.7
728.5
631.4
573.6
Leased railcars for syndication
111.1
142.9
80.0
99.1
51.6
Equipment on operating leases, net
770.9
676.1
650.4
751.3
609.8
Property, plant and equipment, net
645.2
642.7
646.5
654.4
670.2
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
92.5
96.2
90.2
83.1
79.9
Intangibles and other assets, net
189.1
177.8
179.6
183.0
183.6
Goodwill
127.3
128.7
130.0
130.3
132.1
$ 3,851.5
$ 3,706.1
$ 3,612.7
$ 3,470.0
$ 3,390.7
Liabilities and Equity
Revolving notes
$ 296.6
$ 303.3
$ 292.2
$ 516.3
$ 372.2
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
725.1
639.0
581.2
540.4
569.8
Deferred income taxes
68.6
72.9
51.9
51.3
73.3
Deferred revenue
35.3
33.3
43.0
36.6
42.8
Notes payable, net
1,269.1
1,202.6
1,209.2
895.7
826.5
Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest
27.7
27.8
28.5
29.7
29.7
Total equity – Greenbrier
1,276.9
1,270.4
1,252.6
1,237.3
1,307.7
Noncontrolling interest
152.2
156.8
154.1
162.7
168.7
Total equity
1,429.1
1,427.2
1,406.7
1,400.0
1,476.4
$ 3,851.5
$ 3,706.1
$ 3,612.7
$ 3,470.0
$ 3,390.7
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts, unaudited)
Years Ended
August 31,
2022
2021
2020
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 2,476.6
$ 1,311.1
$ 2,309.5
Maintenance Services
347.7
298.3
324.7
Leasing & Management Services
153.4
138.5
158.0
2,977.7
1,747.9
2,792.2
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
2,300.9
1,189.2
2,065.2
Maintenance Services
322.0
280.4
302.2
Leasing & Management Services
48.8
46.7
71.7
2,671.7
1,516.3
2,439.1
Margin
306.0
231.6
353.1
Selling and administrative expense
225.2
191.8
204.7
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(37.2)
(1.2)
(20.0)
Earnings from operations
118.0
41.0
168.4
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
57.4
43.3
43.6
Net loss on extinguishment of debt
–
6.3
–
Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings from unconsolidated affiliates
60.6
(8.6)
124.8
Income tax (expense) benefit
(18.1)
40.2
(40.2)
Earnings before earnings from
unconsolidated affiliates
42.5
31.6
84.6
Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates
11.3
3.5
3.0
Net earnings
53.8
35.1
87.6
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
(6.9)
(2.7)
(38.6)
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$ 46.9
$ 32.4
$ 49.0
Basic earnings per common share:
$ 1.44
$ 0.99
$ 1.50
Diluted earnings per common share:
$ 1.40
$ 0.96
$ 1.46
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
32,569
32,648
32,670
Diluted
33,631
33,665
33,441
Dividends per common share
$ 1.08
$ 1.08
$ 1.06
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions, unaudited)
Years Ended
2022
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net earnings
$ 53.8
$ 35.1
$ 87.6
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Deferred income taxes
12.9
51.1
(9.5)
Depreciation and amortization
102.0
100.7
109.9
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(37.2)
(1.2)
(20.0)
Stock based compensation expense
15.5
14.7
9.0
Net loss on extinguishment of debt
–
6.3
–
Accretion of debt discount
–
7.1
5.5
Noncontrolling interest adjustments
1.6
2.3
1.4
Other
3.8
2.4
1.0
Decrease (increase) in assets:
Accounts receivable, net
(198.2)
(82.1)
144.4
Income tax receivable
72.3
(103.0)
(9.1)
Inventories
(267.9)
(166.5)
166.6
Leased railcars for syndication
(40.6)
(11.9)
(12.9)
Other assets
(28.1)
(5.8)
(65.0)
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
165.3
109.9
(108.8)
Deferred revenue
(5.6)
0.4
(27.9)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(150.4)
(40.5)
272.2
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sales of assets
155.5
15.9
83.5
Capital expenditures
(380.7)
(139.0)
(66.9)
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates
(2.3)
–
(1.8)
Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other
3.5
5.3
12.7
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(224.0)
(117.8)
27.5
Cash flows from financing activities
Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less
(101.3)
197.4
146.5
Proceeds from revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days
35.0
–
112.0
(287.0)
176.5
–
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable
398.3
391.9
–
Repayments of notes payable
(23.4)
(337.8)
(30.2)
Debt issuance costs
(7.3)
(22.0)
–
Repurchase of stock
–
(20.0)
–
Dividends
(35.8)
(35.6)
(35.2)
Cash distribution to joint venture partner
(16.9)
(25.3)
(38.9)
Investment by joint venture partner
–
7.0
–
Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock
(3.7)
(3.3)
(2.2)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
244.9
(22.7)
216.5
Effect of exchange rate changes
17.2
10.3
(12.6)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(112.3)
(170.7)
503.6
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
671.4
842.1
338.5
End of period
$ 559.1
$ 671.4
$ 842.1
Balance Sheet Reconciliation:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 543.0
$ 646.8
$ 833.8
Restricted cash
16.1
24.6
8.3
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 559.1
$ 671.4
$ 842.1
SUPPLEMENTAL LEASING INFORMATION
(In millions, except owned and managed fleet, unaudited)
In April 2021, Greenbrier announced an enhanced leasing strategy that included the formation of GBX Leasing (GBXL), a joint venture with The Longwood Group and Greenbrier. Greenbrier owns approximately 95% of GBXL and consolidates it in Greenbrier's financial statements in the Leasing & Management Services segment. GBXL provides an additional "go to market" element to Greenbrier's Commercial strategy of direct sales, partnerships with operating leasing companies, and origination of leases for syndication partners as well as providing a platform for further growth at scale. Investing in leasing assets delivers predictable, tax-advantaged cash flows. Together, Greenbrier and GBX Leasing have nearly $900 million of railcar assets and expect to continue investing to grow over the next several years.
Our leasing operations observe Greenbrier's established portfolio standards including working with customers with strong credit profiles, a diverse equipment mix and staggered maturity ladders. To mitigate the volatile interest rate environment, Greenbrier Leasing and GBX Leasing have fixed all floating rate debt. Investing in leasing assets reduces Greenbrier's Manufacturing revenue and margin in the short-term but provides meaningful tax benefits, longer-term earnings and cash flow stability.
Key information for the consolidated Leasing & Management Services segment:
(In Units)
August 31,
2022
May 31,
2022
Owned fleet(1)
12,200
11,800
Managed fleet
408,000
421,000
Owned fleet utilization(1)
98 %
98 %
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
August 31,
2022
May 31,
2022
August 31,
2022
Beginning balance
11,800
11,000
8,800
Cars added
1,700
1,700
9,500
Cars sold / scrapped
(1,300)
(900)
(6,100)
Ending balance
12,200
11,800
12,200
August 31,
2022
May 31,
2022
Equipment on operating lease(2)
$ 770.9
$ 676.1
GBX Leasing non-recourse warehouse
$ –
$ –
GBX Leasing ABS non-recourse notes
318.6
321.5
Leasing non-recourse term loan
268.0
194.8
Total Leasing non-recourse debt
$ 586.6
$ 516.3
Fleet leverage %(3)
76 %
76 %
(1)
Owned fleet includes Leased railcars for syndication
(2)
Equipment on operating lease assets not securing Leasing non-recourse term loan support the $600 million U.S. revolver
(3)
Total Leasing non-recourse debt / Equipment on operating lease
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(In millions, unaudited)
Segment Information
Three months ended August 31, 2022:
Revenue
Earnings (loss) from operations
External
Intersegment
Total
External
Intersegment
Total
Manufacturing
$ 817.5
$ 112.1
$ 929.6
$ 62.5
$ 9.8
$ 72.3
Maintenance Services
87.2
9.0
96.2
11.3
–
11.3
Leasing & Management Services
46.0
0.6
46.6
24.4
–
24.4
Eliminations
–
(121.7)
(121.7)
–
(9.8)
(9.8)
Corporate
–
–
–
(36.8)
–
(36.8)
$ 950.7
$ –
$ 950.7
$ 61.4
$ –
$ 61.4
Three months ended May 31, 2022:
Revenue
Earnings (loss) from operations
External
Intersegment
Total
External
Intersegment
Total
Manufacturing
$ 650.9
$ 38.3
$ 689.2
$ 20.5
$ 1.8
$ 22.3
Maintenance Services
101.5
8.6
110.1
8.6
–
8.6
Leasing & Management Services
41.1
0.6
41.7
19.2
0.1
19.3
Eliminations
–
(47.5)
(47.5)
-
(1.9)
(1.9)
Corporate
–
–
–
(28.7)
–
(28.7)
$ 793.5
$ –
$ 793.5
$ 19.6
$ –
$ 19.6
Total assets
August 31,
May 31,
2022
Manufacturing
$ 1,853.9
$ 1,814.1
Maintenance Services
284.8
266.8
Leasing & Management Services
1,152.2
1,158.3
Unallocated, including cash
560.6
466.9
$ 3,851.5
$ 3,706.1
SUPPLEMENTAL BACKLOG AND DELIVERY INFORMATION
Three Months
Year Ended
August 31, 2022
August 31, 2022
Backlog Activity (units) (1)
Beginning backlog
30,900
26,600
Orders received
4,800
24,600
Production held on the Balance Sheet
(1,700)
(6,000)
Production sold directly to third parties
(4,500)
(15,700)
Ending backlog
29,500
29,500
Delivery Information (units) (1)
Produced & Delivered from Backlog
4,500
15,700
Delivered from Balance Sheet
1,300
4,200
Total deliveries
5,800
19,900
(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(In millions, unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net earnings to EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
August 31,
2022
May 31,
2022
August 31,
Net earnings
$ 29.4
$ 7.6
$ 53.8
Interest and foreign exchange
18.1
14.9
57.4
Income tax expense
15.2
1.1
18.1
Depreciation and amortization
26.1
25.0
102.0
EBITDA
$ 88.8
$ 48.6
$ 231.3
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Operating Results by Quarter for 2022 are as follows:
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 452.5
$ 555.7
$ 650.9
$ 817.5
$ 2,476.6
Maintenance Services
72.4
86.6
101.5
87.2
347.7
Leasing & Management Services
25.8
40.5
41.1
46.0
153.4
550.7
682.8
793.5
950.7
2,977.7
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
421.6
535.0
611.3
733.0
2,300.9
Maintenance Services
71.2
81.7
91.1
78.0
322.0
Leasing & Management Services
10.3
11.3
14.8
12.4
48.8
503.1
628.0
717.2
823.4
2,671.7
Margin
47.6
54.8
76.3
127.3
306.0
Selling and administrative expense
44.3
54.7
57.4
68.8
225.2
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(8.5)
(25.1)
(0.7)
(2.9)
(37.2)
Earnings from operations
11.8
25.2
19.6
61.4
118.0
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
12.6
11.8
14.9
18.1
57.4
Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings from unconsolidated affiliates
(0.8)
13.4
4.7
43.3
60.6
Income tax (expense) benefit
1.4
(3.2)
(1.1)
(15.2)
(18.1)
Earnings before earnings from unconsolidated affiliates
0.6
10.2
3.6
28.1
42.5
Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates
5.0
1.0
4.0
1.3
11.3
Net earnings
5.6
11.2
7.6
29.4
53.8
Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
5.2
1.6
(4.5)
(9.2)
(6.9)
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$ 10.8
$ 12.8
$ 3.1
$ 20.2
$ 46.9
Basic earnings per common share (1)
$ 0.33
$ 0.39
$ 0.10
$ 0.62
$ 1.44
Diluted earnings per common share (1)
$ 0.32
$ 0.38
$ 0.09
$ 0.60
$ 1.40
Dividends per common share
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 1.08
(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year-to-date amount as each period is calculated discretely.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Operating Results by Quarter for 2021 are as follows:
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 304.5
$ 201.5
$ 339.7
$ 465.4
$ 1,311.1
Maintenance Services
65.6
71.6
80.9
80.2
298.3
Leasing & Management Services
32.9
22.5
29.6
53.5
138.5
403.0
295.6
450.2
599.1
1,747.9
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
280.9
201.8
292.4
414.1
1,189.2
Maintenance Services
63.0
66.7
73.7
77.0
280.4
Leasing & Management Services
18.4
9.5
8.9
9.9
46.7
362.3
278.0
375.0
501.0
1,516.3
Margin
40.7
17.6
75.2
98.1
231.6
Selling and administrative expense
43.7
43.4
49.3
55.4
191.8
Net (gain) loss on disposition of equipment
(0.9)
(0.1)
0.2
(0.4)
(1.2)
Earnings (loss) from operations
(2.1)
(25.7)
25.7
43.1
41.0
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
11.1
9.6
10.2
12.4
43.3
Net loss on extinguishment of debt
–
–
4.8
1.5
6.3
Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
(13.2)
(35.3)
10.7
29.2
(8.6)
Income tax benefit
7.3
21.8
6.9
4.2
40.2
Earnings (loss) before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
(5.9)
(13.5)
17.6
33.4
31.6
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
(0.8)
(0.4)
2.4
2.3
3.5
Net earnings (loss)
(6.7)
(13.9)
20.0
35.7
35.1
Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(3.3)
4.8
(0.3)
(3.9)
(2.7)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier
$ (10.0)
$ (9.1)
$ 19.7
$ 31.8
$ 32.4
Basic earnings (loss) per common share (1)
$ (0.30)
$ (0.28)
$ 0.61
$ 0.98
$ 0.99
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)
$ (0.30)
$ (0.28)
$ 0.59
$ 0.95
$ 0.96
Dividends declared per common share
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 1.08
(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year-to-date amount as each period is calculated discretely.
Adjusted Financial Metric Definitions
EBITDA is not a financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This metric is a performance measurement tool used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider this metric in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because this metric is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is susceptible to varying calculations, the measure presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
We define EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization. We believe the presentation of EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.
