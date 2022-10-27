Asset Management Solutions from Prometheus Group Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP S/4HANA®, several Prometheus Group solutions deliver improved master data quality and maintenance performance productivity to asset-intensive customers

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Group, Inc. today announced that five of its asset management solutions are now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The solutions comprise Planning & Scheduling, Shutdown, Turn Around, & Outage (STO) Manager, Electronic Permit to Work, Prometheus Mobile, and Master Data-as-a-Service by Utopia Global (a Prometheus Group company). Integrated with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the solutions deliver sustainable master data quality and improved maintenance productivity to asset-intensive customers.

"Now, more than ever, our clients require new ways to increase production output and reduce overall maintenance expenditures," said Ed Mason , Prometheus Group CRO. "Our solutions help our clients to optimize productivity and efficiency by bridging the gap between maintenance and operations. Our cloud-based solutions give our clients the flexibility they need to run their business on cleansed, enriched and standardized master data, which contributes to the optimization of their performance."

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,000 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Prometheus Group is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Prometheus Group

Prometheus Group is a leading global provider of comprehensive and intuitive enterprise asset management software solutions that work within enterprise resource planning systems and span the full work management life cycle for both maintenance and operations. Developed jointly with end users, Prometheus software enhances the customer experience for planning, scheduling, and executing work for both routine maintenance and shutdowns and turnarounds, all while protecting the workforce with safety solutions and electronic permit to work. Our straight-forward functionality, graphical visualization, and simple processes enable customers to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve reporting. For more information, please visit www.prometheusgroup.com.

