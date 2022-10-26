Trip.com Group and Queensland team up for global campaign

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, leading global travel service provider, has launched a promotional campaign with Tourism and Events Queensland, targeting travellers from six major markets around the world to experience "A Beautiful Way to Be" in Queensland.

The campaign targets two key tourist segments - couple getaways and family vacations. Set to go live on 25th October and running for one month, the campaign is aimed at travellers in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Trip.com will host dedicated localised pages sharing all the wonders of Queensland, as well as hotel discount coupons for consumers to use when booking Queensland hotels on Trip.com.

According to Tourism Research Australia, Queensland welcomed 194,000 tourists in the June quarter 2022. While this is still down on the pre-COVID period it is up by 542% compared to the same time in the previous year following the loosening of exit and entry policies.

Meanwhile, data from Trip.com showed that searches for Queensland as a destination rose nearly 350% from January to August 2022 compared with the same period last year, with the upward trend continuing.

"Powered by big data, this collaborative campaign delivers promotional content precisely according to user preferences," said Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer of Trip.com Group.

"We are very excited to be working with such an incredible destination such as Queensland. We will be sharing the wonders of Queensland across various channels, maximising reach and impact, including through electronic coupons, influencer content sharing, multi-platform social media, and online channel marketing."

Edison Chen, General Manager of Destination Marketing at Trip.com Group, commented on the partnership, "We are incredibly excited to launch our global campaign with TEQ, leveraging the strength of Trip.com Group in key markets around the world. A first in our cooperation with Queensland, this campaign marks a great step forward for Trip.com Group's growth in the region, as well as another clear signal that destinations are eager to welcome travellers to their shores."

Michael Branagh, Group Executive for Marketing at Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) states that the Trip.com partnership is TEQ's first global campaign to launch in six international markets simultaneously.

"Customers around the world can easily access Queensland's destination information, plan their holiday, and book packages through Trip.com's global platform. It has added great value to Queensland's offer and provided competitive advantage to the destination.," he said.

"Queensland is a destination that connects travellers with diverse and epic experiences.

"From being immersed in the vastness of the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest in the north to the dynamic cosmopolitans and beautiful beaches in the south, travellers will be changed by their time in Queensland."

About Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ)

Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) is the Queensland Government's lead marketing, tourism experience and destination development and major events agency.

With our vision of 'inspiring the world to experience the best address on Earth', Queensland, we are a consumer-led experience-focused and destination-delivered organisation that connects people and places like never before through innovation and collaboration with the tourism and events industry.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in China, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."

