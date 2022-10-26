Kush League Launches New Lifestyle Cannabis Brand in Illinois

Company will offer unique niche products in the apparel, sports, music, art, and cannabis markets

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kush League, (www.kushleagueofficial.com), a minority-owned, Chicago-based company, announced it is preparing to launch its brand in a number of product categories. The start-up company focuses on combining music, art, and cannabis, with a sports-centered, athletic and active lifestyle.

With a theme of individual empowerment, the brand hopes to raise the spirits of its consumers as well as provide inspiration for personal achievement and self-validation.

Company Co-Founder & CEO, Alex Al-Sabah, has been involved in the legalized cannabis industry since 2002 as a cultivator in California. Later, he started a real estate business that took him to Chicago. He was also part of the team that created of one of the largest ancillary businesses in Cannabis, which included a successful IPO in 2015.

"Being immersed in the early stages of legalization helped guide my vision," Al-Sabah said. "It has always been my dream to combine sports and cannabis, as both played a huge role in my life. Sports kept me out of trouble and provided discipline, as well as a full college education. Cannabis, while heavily stigmatized amongst athletes, has provided me with better benefits than any prescribed medication," he added. "The Kush League brand represents those positive attributes."

Al-Sabah feels the timing is right as cannabis use among athletes is becoming more acceptable. Many athletes are living examples of how to blend sports and cannabis into a positive, goal-oriented lifestyle. He cites individuals such as Sha'Carri Richardson, Kevin Durant, and Brittney Griner as people who have achieved at the highest level.

"Our goal is to become a market-leading sports-inspired cannabis brand that services a wide range of consumers and active lifestyle enthusiasts."

The company will be launching a line of cannabis products, including unique strains of flowers and pre-rolls; a variety of healthful edibles; and innovative cannabinoid infused topicals for muscle relief and relaxation; as well as beverages and other products in the future.

Kush League will also be launching a line of apparel, which will include a series of limited-addition and artist-created designs.

The brand will be officially unveiled in Chicago at the KVL International Flower Ball on November 5, 2022.

For more information, or to join the company's invitation list, visit: kushleagueofficial.com

