KNOWESIS AWARDED $10M CONTRACT WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY CYBERSECURITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY AGENCY'S NATIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT CENTER

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis, Inc. (hereafter, Knowesis) was awarded a $10M contract with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) National Risk Management Center (NRMC) to support the Committee on Foreign Investment in United States (CFIUS).

Knowesis Inc. - Data Driven Decisions (PRNewsFoto/Knowesis, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Knowesis' deep understanding and experience providing Entity Risk Assessment (ERA) support to the Foreign Investment Risk Branch (FIRB) was a significant factor in the DHS' decision-making process and contract award.

"Our team has provided exceptional services to DHA CISA NRMC for the past several years," said Knowesis' Senior Associate, Jeff Sands. "Continuing to assist the DHS with this vital mission to protect our Nation's security interests and critical infrastructure is an honor for us at Knowesis. We look forward to working with CISA senior executives to deliver high-quality assessments and expertise for many years to come."

The new contract began on September 30, 2022.

Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include Technology and Security, Information Management, Data Analysis, Assessment, and Visualization, Operations and Management, Scientific and Medical Research, and Policy and Program Evaluation. We currently support multiple entities within the Departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, and Homeland Security, as well as the National Institutes of Health and other agencies.

Knowesis maintains offices in Fairfax, Virginia, with staff at locations across the United States. More information about the company can be found at https://www.knowesis-inc.com/ as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Knowesis Inc.