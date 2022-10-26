Genuine Parts Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today that members of its leadership team will present in person at the following investor conferences in the coming weeks:

GPC Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Genuine Parts Company) (PRNewswire)

-Gabelli Funds 46th Annual Auto Symposium on November 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

-Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 9 at 10:05 a.m. ET

-Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 16 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Interested parties can access live webcasts of the fireside chats on the company's investor relations website . A replay of the webcasts will be available after the event.

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal. The company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 17 countries and has approximately 53,000 employees. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company