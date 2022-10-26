Dental Cloud Platform tab32 is First in Industry to Standardize EHR Data, Evolving the Industry

Their pioneering open data warehouse is standardizing data in the dental industry and forcing others to evolve along with them which will impact overall healthcare outcomes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- tab32 , the all-in-one cloud technology platform for dental, is the first in the industry to standardize electronic healthcare record (EHR) data by offering a cloud-based open data warehouse that allows for a standardized taxonomy for data collection, curation, and processing. Data standardization across the industry will inform business decisions and technological advances, and has the potential to help evolve the dental industry to have stronger legislation created to support it, which will impact overall healthcare outcomes.

tab32 Open Data Warehouse (PRNewswire)

tab32 is the first in the industry to standardize EHR data by offering a cloud-based open data warehouse.

"Data is both a key asset and a large obstacle when it comes to the dental industry," said Kiltesh Patel, CEO and co-founder of tab32. " We are offering a modern solution that focuses on standardization, ensuring all data—from analytics to billing to clinical data and beyond—is easily accessible and interoperable. Standardizing these systems not only reduces time, making it easier for dental offices to respond to organizational crises and engage in same-day decision making, but it also allows for greater insight into the industry at a scale we have not yet seen before."

tab32 is providing DSOs and practices the ability to make business decisions from a data-driven approach. Designed from the ground up to bring best-in-class cloud services to dental practices and DSOs, tab32's platform turns dental providers' plethora of data into self-organizing warehouses, with uniformly formatted and consistently categorized patient records and business data. Using standardized and synchronized data and technology, DSOs can now use cutting-edge AI and business intelligence tools to surface new insights, unlock new efficiencies, and identify smarter and more effective ways to serve patients.

"The idea of standardization of data in dental is extremely powerful for the entire industry," said Melissa LuVisi, CSO at tab32. "This will allow us to leverage that information and take everyone to the next level in terms of patient care, coordination, delivery model, and more. Medical has already standardized its data; what we've done will allow dental to evolve past where medical is at, which will impact overall healthcare outcomes. This is extremely important because oral healthcare is vastly important when we're looking at healthcare outcomes, yet it often gets looked over by regulators and care providers for a variety of reasons we're looking to change."

The dental practice management platform sits on the highly secure Google infrastructure and is monitored 24/7 by its own security team, utilizing HIPAA-compliant solutions for all data-associated efforts.

About tab32

tab32 , an Inc. 5000 company, is the industry's #1 all-in-one cloud technology platform with three major products, Open Data Warehousing™ (BI and analytics tool), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and their stand-alone Image Cloud for radiology. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, and founded in 2011, the leadership team is made up of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers coming out of the University of California system. Providers use tab32 to track 17.2M appointments, 13M patients, and over 100M radiology xrays, with over 1.8M monthly patient text messages (not including email engagements) and $1.8B annual revenues flowing through the platform. tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as Open Data Warehousing™, integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental. The multi-tenant platform uses Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and is built for scale and stability. tab32 has been recognized for its growth and leadership by making the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies list in 2022, coming in at #1314. Learn more at tab32.com

tab32 logo (PRNewswire)

