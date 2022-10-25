YES US VIRGIN ISLANDS HBCU CLASSIC HAS SEVERAL PRO BASKETBALL PROSPECTS PARTICIPATING DECEMBER 31st to JANUARY 2nd on ST THOMAS, US Virgin Islands

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The US Virgin Islands is excited to host the YES Basketball Classic. Athletics, education and VI hospitality is a winning combination"says Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism Joe Boschulte. Executive Director, founder of Young Entrepreneurz Solutions (YES) and creator of the YES US Virgin Islands Basketball Classic featuring 7 out of 8 HBCU's (historically black colleges and universities) Ernest Ruffin, Jr. is also beaming with excitement over the upcoming basketball tournament which already has been touted as the premier division 2 tournament in the country. "I've spoken to the coaches participating in this year's classic, four of the eight teams feature players with professional basketball aspirations. Coach Lonnie Blow from Virginia State University stated he has two players who were all conference performers last season and professional basketball scouts have been inquiring about. Coach said BJ Fitzgerald was a high school McDonalds All American Honorable Mention and All CIAA Conference performer last year. Another all-conference player, Terrence Hunter - Whitefield has had inquiries from several professional scouts too.

West Virginia State coach Bryan Poore has similar sentiments about Anthony Pittman an All MEC Conference player last year as a sophomore. Noah Jordan a 6-7 junior also has the interests of professional basketball scouts. Coach J. T. Burton of Tusculum University, the only non HBCU school playing in the tournament recruited and signed top 50 JUCO ( 2 year college) player DJ Sinkler a 6-4 guard who the NBA's G-League is inquiring about will be added to a very good team from last year. Coach said, we are very excited to be participating in the YES US Virgin Islands Classic over the holiday season. Fisk University features NBA, NCAA and many say the best player ever to play high school basketball Kenny Anderson as its head coach. Kenny is excited about this year's team. The only returning school from last year's tournament Coach Anderson is hopeful Fisk will have a chance at winning this year's tournament.

The other participating schools Kentucky State University, Edward Waters University, Livingstone College who was very good last year, and Clinton College makes for a very good field of quality teams thus increasing the excitement in Ernest Ruffin, Jr. "We encourage all those who can't attend in person to stream the games at yesviclassic.booktix.com the cost is $4.99 per day for 4 games each day starting December 31st 8am to 5pm and the same price for games January 1st and the championship game on January 2nd at 12 noon". Games will be held at the Mark C. Marin Center at The Antilles School St Thomas, Virgin Islands.

