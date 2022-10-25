SUNSWEET GROWERS NAMES BRAD SCHULER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER (COO)

YUBA CITY, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunsweet Growers Inc, one of the nation's leading marketers of prunes, specialty dried fruit products, fruit juices and bottled beverages, announced the promotion of Brad Schuler to Chief Operating Officer (COO), expanding on his previous role as Vice President Global Marketing & Sales.

Brad Schuler, Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Sunsweet Growers Inc. (PRNewswire)

Brad joined Sunsweet in 1999 as Director of Sales and quickly progressed to the highest ranks of global Sales and Marketing by driving company growth. "The past few years have been the most challenging in Sunsweet's 105-year history," says President and CEO Dane Lance. "During this period Brad demonstrated Chief Operating Officer level leadership and coordination skills as he identified agile processes for business planning, coordination of production priorities, and risk mitigation. These efforts, along with our dedicated team members commitment to success, helped ensure Sunsweet products were readily available to meet the needs of our customers and consumers."

"Sunsweet is well positioned for success and adding to our great history. Brad has been a guiding force in Sunsweet's success for many years. With his officially expanded leadership role, Sunsweet will further expand its game-changing operations, innovation and branding to further enhance Sunsweet's Feel Good Fruit."

Mr. Schuler is eager for the opportunities ahead. "Sunsweet maintains a brand leadership position around the world in key business categories of prune and prune juice products. Additional growth will be driven by innovation that expands into new categories and segments to enhance the Sunsweet experience our products provide to consumers. Sunsweet continues with a strong vision of our future. By expanding on our world class production capabilities in California and Pennsylvania with a new state-of-the-art production facility Santa Cruz, Chile, Sunsweet will enhance our ability to service markets around the globe," states Mr. Schuler.

Sunsweet Growers Inc., established in 1917, has over 105 years of experience and heritage in producing the highest quality dried fruits. The Yuba City, California-based cooperative of 200+ grower/members is a worldwide leader in prunes and related products. Most recently, the product portfolio has been expanded to include a full line of dried fruit snacks and juices, all designed to fit today's need for healthy and convenient food choices. For more on Sunsweet products, visit www.Sunsweet.com.

Sunsweet Growers Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Sunsweet Growers Inc.) (PRNewswire)

