Ordr Awarded Four Patents Addressing Connected Device Security Challenges

In industries such as healthcare, a cyberattack impacting a connected device can easily disrupt the entire business

Connected devices are transforming industries and business operations. However, each new device and connection increases an organization's attack surface. In industries such as healthcare and manufacturing, a cyberattack impacting a connected device can easily disrupt the entire business, or become a life-threatening situation. IoT and OT devices in particular can be essential to digital transformation strategies, but present unique cybersecurity challenges because they are not always designed with security in mind.

"Ordr continues to make significant investments in our technology to enable our customers to address critical connected device security problems. These patents validate the innovation behind our platform – from visualization of a device profile, mapping of how devices are communicating, to baselining normal behavior so that anomalies can be surfaced. We have best-in-class technology, and the most mature and innovative patent portfolio in this market," said Pandian Gnanaprakasam, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Ordr.

Ordr's new patents represent unique innovations that position the company and its technology as the platform of choice for connected device security, healthcare IoT and IoMT security, and cyber asset and attack surface management (CAASM) challenges:

Determining A Device Profile And Anomalous Behavior Associated With A Device In A Network (U.S. Patent 10742687) – This patent highlights Ordr's ability to group devices and map their communication flows in real-time for behavioral detection. Ordr uses machine learning to baseline the normal behavior of a specific device with a similar set of devices over a specific period of time, to identify anomalies. This behavioral-based anomaly detection is applicable for all agentless devices including medical devices, IT devices such as printers and phones, and IoT devices such as building management systems and video surveillance systems.

Presenting, At A Graphical User Interface, Device Photos And Risk Categories Associated With Devices In A Network (U.S. Patent 10979447 ) - Ordr's Data Lake includes a knowledge base that identifies devices based on static, dynamic, and flow-level behavioral attributes. Ordr has unique innovations in classifying millions of devices using machine learning and a novel hierarchical organization technique to scale the classification process. Ordr uses this breakthrough technology to classify devices accurately and at scale, with granular details like manufacturer, make, model and more, including the exact picture of the device on the Ordr dashboard, to facilitate asset inventory and incident response. For example, more than 28,000 printers in the Ordr knowledge base are classified with this technology, and this knowledge database grows daily with machine learning.

Presenting, At A Graphical User Interface (GUI), A Constellation View Of Communications Associated With Node Groups In A Network (U.S. Patents 10928987, 10656795) - Ordr employs a novel approach to group devices on multiple dimensions. For example, a group can be based on devices – printers, medical devices, cameras, etc. A group can also be defined based on the VLANs they belong to, subnets, or device categories (such as infusion pumps, CT scanners, etc), or business entities such as research departments or operating theater area and so on. Ordr has patented the ability to graphically show this "organization" using a novel technique to make it easy to examine group-to-group communication and its deviations and anomalies. This is critical for pre-segmentation planning to develop policies on what to allow and deny. This is also a great visualization tool to track policy controls post-segmentation enforcement to ensure any business workflow is not affected while malicious traffic is caught immediately.



About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance, and accelerate Zero Trust and NAC initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors, including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, Northgate Capital, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

