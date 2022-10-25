Josh Bersin Reveals the Seven Secrets Behind the World's Most Enduring, Employee-Focused Organizations in His Compelling New Book, Irresistible

Josh Bersin Reveals the Seven Secrets Behind the World's Most Enduring, Employee-Focused Organizations in His Compelling New Book, Irresistible

Arianna Huffington , Adam Grant , and Daniel H. Pink among business leaders offering advance praise

The book's 235 pages offer a comprehensive and practical seven-point guide to creating people-centered business success

Bersin's management principles especially timely in the context of widespread market changes such as record low unemployment rates, inflation, and industry convergence

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh Bersin, a recognized expert on global workforce trends and talent-related challenges and founder of The Josh Bersin Company, a research and advisory company focused on HR and workforce strategies, today announced the official launch of his latest book, Irresistible. This groundbreaking book guides leaders in building companies that endure and thrive over years, cultivating employee and customer loyalty, and outpacing market competitors.

Over more than seven years, Bersin conducted extensive quantitative analysis and thousands of interviews with innovative leaders at the world's best-run organizations to discover the management practices that really work, in good times and bad. He distilled his findings into seven practical and profound principles any manager can apply to positively impact their teams and increase productivity and innovation.

These strategies embrace the power of every individual and leverage the need for speed, modern workplace technologies, and flexible work arrangements, in the context of the main social, cultural, and community issues and priorities affecting organizations.

Irresistible, available in hardcover, digital, and audio formats, includes case study examples from companies such as Pepsico, Telstra, Microsoft, Unilever, Liberty Mutual, and Spotify. It details what "irresistible" looks like in different work environments, reward and hiring practices, and performance evaluations, as well as discussion questions, and steps for implementation.

Early reviews come from top-selling business authors Adam Grant and Daniel H. Pink, as well as business executives such as Kathleen Hogan, Chief People Officer at Microsoft. Arianna Huffington, CEO of Thrive, describes the book as "A must-read primer for business leaders considering how and why to build a people-centered business. Irresistible is an essential book and an opportunity to learn from one of the best."

The seven Irresistible secrets support any work environment and apply to organizations of all sizes and industry segments. They reflect the need for diversity, purpose, and belonging, fused with the goal of higher performance at work:

Principle 1—Teams, not hierarchy. The old top-down org charts must go; leaders must create a model of interconnected, agile, and empowered teams

Principle 2—Work, not jobs . Rapidly and relentlessly changing business requirements demand fitting work to employees' skills and experience, rather than adhering to historic job roles and paths

Principle 3—Coach, not boss . Managers today should empower not order, and integrate reskilling and career development into work

Principle 4—Culture, not rules . The credo of every leader should center on respect, flexibility, and fairness rather than inflexible processes and hard-and-fast rules

Principle 5—Growth, not promotion . Make employee growth part of every activity at work, offer stretch assignments, and reward the development of new skills

Principle 6—Purpose, not profits . Companies built for and revolving around unique and core purposes have a greater likelihood of long-term success

Principle 7—Employee experience, not output. Employees must come first; everything else follows in importance.

Josh Bersin , author of Irresistible, global HR research analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, said:

"Irresistible companies grow faster, they're more profitable, and they innovate and lead. Why? Because employees, customers, and stakeholders are drawn to them like magnets.

"By unleashing the power of the human spirit, companies can go faster and farther than ever expected. An irresistible company doesn't force employees to do what managers want. Rather, it empowers people to build organizational success.

"I can promise you that an irresistible company attracts top people, customers, and partners. It is one that people admire and respect, and it is one that adapts, grows, and endures."

Irresistible can be purchased on Amazon and at all major book retailers. Bulk orders are also available. Please note that interest in Irresistible has exceeded all expectations; books will be shipped to purchasers as quickly as possible in the event of an "out of stock" alert. More information about Irresistible and related resources, including upcoming webinars and Bersin's latest insights, can be found here .

About Josh Bersin

Industry analyst Josh Bersin focuses on the global talent market, trends, and technologies impacting workforces across all industry segments. His work with senior executives from around the world has given him a ring-side seat to the evolution of the corporate workplace and the changing role of business leaders.

Bersin founded Bersin & Associates in 2001 to provide research and advisory services focused on corporate learning. After expanding to cover all areas of human resources, he sold the company in 2012 to Deloitte and became a partner in Bersin by Deloitte. He was the principal author of Deloitte's annual Human Capital Trends report until 2018.

In 2019, Bersin launched the Josh Bersin Academy, the world's first global development academy for HR and talent professionals. The following year, he assembled a team of analysts and advisors who now work with him to support and guide HR organizations from around the world under the umbrella of The Josh Bersin Company.

Bersin's research is featured in publications such as Forbes, Harvard Business Review, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, Economic Times, Financial Times, and Washington Post. He is a frequent conference keynoter and a popular blogger with more than 860,000 followers on LinkedIn.

About The Josh Bersin Company

The Josh Bersin Company provides a wide range of research and advisory services to help HR leaders and professionals tackle the ever-evolving challenges and needs of today's workforce. Its research covers all topics in HR, talent, and L&D, including diversity, equity, and inclusion; employee experience; remote and hybrid work; wellbeing; HR strategy and capabilities; learning and career mobility; HR technology; organization design and development; and talent acquisition and mobility. With the launch of the Global Workforce Intelligence (GWI) Project in 2022, The Josh Bersin Company expands its support of market-leading businesses by helping them navigate the challenges of industry convergence and disruption while remaining future-focused.

Under the company's umbrella is the Josh Bersin Academy, the world's first global development academy for HR and talent professionals and a transformation agent for HR organizations. The Academy, which has seen more than 50,000 program enrollments since its 2019 launch, offers content-rich online courses, a carefully curated library of tools and resources, and a global community that helps HR and talent professionals stay current on the trends and practices needed to drive organizational success in the modern world of work.

For more information, visit www.joshbersin.com or email info@bersinpartners.com.

