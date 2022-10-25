Jones Soda Announces Turkey & Gravy Challenge and Debuts Sugar Cookie Soda for the Holidays

– Limited-Edition, Holiday-Themed Flavors Will Hit U.S. Stores Nationwide This Month –

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photos on its labels, is getting into the holiday spirit early this year with two seasonal flavors hitting U.S. grocery shelves later this month. The launch is part of Jones' Special Release program, which offers a rotating series of limited-edition sodas that showcase the company's creativity in developing unique and innovative flavors.

(PRNewswire)

Turkey and Gravy Soda – Jones' most discussed and flavorfully debated release since its 2003 debut – is back again for the holidays, and this year it's available in 4-packs so the whole family can share in the fun. Adding a new twist to the tradition, fans are invited to post video of friends and family chugging the holiday "favorite" on their socials in exchange for a chance to win a limited-edition "Turkey and Gravy Challenge" t-shirt.

To complement the fun of Turkey and Gravy (and perhaps to help wash it down), this year Jones is also introducing a Sugar Cookie Soda that tastes just like the classic holiday treat. The Jones culinary team has also created some recipes featuring the new flavor as an ingredient, taking this year's holiday baking to another level.

Both soda flavors will be available at select U.S. grocery retailers in single bottles (SRP $1.69-$1.89) and 4-packs (SRP $6.49-$6.99). The company will also offer a limited quantity of both products on its website, with a counter showing remaining inventory until the last bottle is sold.

"We introduced our Special Release program in 2021 as a way to raise brand awareness, continue expanding our customer base, and showcase our ability to create the most amazing tasting craft soda flavors in the category. The program's success in increasing basket sizes and driving incremental sales has helped drive a strategic growth plan that has delivered nine consecutive quarters of increased revenues and profitability to date," said Eric Chastain, President of the Jones Soda Beverage Division. "These two holiday flavors continue to support those objectives while also reinforcing the unique brand identity that has shaped our business from day one."

Previous Special Release flavors have included Birthday Cake, Pineapple Cream and Crushed Melon, three fan favorites from the brand's archives that have contributed to new retail distribution gains and helped address consumer demand for wider access to the flavor innovation for which Jones is known. Three Special Release installments will be released in 2023, including one grocery retailer's top flavor request. More details will be announced next quarter.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com , www.myjones.com , www.drinklemoncocco.com or https://gomaryjones.com

Jones Soda (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jones Soda