Former Congressional Candidate Releases Candid Campaign Memoir, Highlighting How to Get a Failing System Back on Track

CINCINNATI, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2015, successful Ohio businessman and advocate Jim Spurlino became a candidate for the state's 8th Congressional District. Running as an outsider, Spurlino's campaign was a test of the system—a test that would ultimately expose the pressures faced by fresh candidates and the failures of the U.S. political system. Spurlino captures all of this in his behind-the-scenes memoir, Losing Our Elections: What I Learned Running for Congress, and How We Can Fix Our Broken Politics, which also provides a roadmap for getting the country back on track.

"Losing Our Elections: What I Learned Running for Congress, and How We Can Fix Our Broken Politics" by Jim Spurlino, former candidate for Congress in Ohio’s 8th Congressional District, is now available where books are sold. (PRNewswire)

Published today by RealClear Publishing, Losing Our Elections is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing, and more.

Jim Spurlino—founder of Spurlino Materials, a nationally recognized supplier of construction materials—was inspired to run for the congressional seat recently vacated by longtime Ohio congressman John Boehner in 2015, although he had very little experience. Like many other Americans, Spurlino was a passionate observer of national politics, and a longtime advocate for good government. For more than a decade, he has been active on a range of issues. This election was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make a difference.

Running as an outsider Spurlino's campaign pushed the system to the limit. Could a moderate candidate from outside the political establishment bring fresh thinking to the public conversation?

Over the course of a four-month campaign in the Republican primary, Spurlino encountered the good, the bad, and the ugly: heartfelt supporters; hardball consultants; endless fundraising calls; smear campaigns; and even blank manila envelopes with damaging information. In the end, he walked away with 7% of the vote and an education in modern American politics.

Losing Our Elections captures what life is really like for political candidates—how and why campaigns are run, the pressures they face, the compromises they make, and the failures of the system—and presents Spurlino's experience ideas on how the system can be improved for future Americans.

"Engaging, fast-paced, candid, and alarming. [Losing Our Elections] is a must-read for anyone thinking about running and for all who are troubled by the influence of Super PACs on U.S. elections," says Bob Taft, former governor of Ohio.

Losing Our Elections is on sale now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing, and other major retailers. Learn more at www.jimspurlino.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RealClear Publishing