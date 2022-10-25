Carl's Place Tees Up First Ever Line of Indoor Golf Apparel

Carl's Off-Course Collection of athleisure wear brings style, comfort and performance to the indoor golf simulator

MILTON, Wis., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl's Place , a leader in custom golf simulators and home entertainment products, today launched Carl's Off-Course Collection , the very first line of athleisure wear designed specifically for indoor golfers. As the premier clothing line of its kind, Carl's Off-Course Collection brings style, comfort and performance to the golf simulator. By blending vintage golf fashion of the past with the bold and colorful designs of the present, the line offers something for every player – hackers and scratch golfers alike.

Carl’s Off-Course Collection is the very first line of athleisure wear designed specifically for indoor golfers. (PRNewswire)

The indoor golf athleisure line includes two sets of mix-and-match hoodies and joggers, as well as signature t-shirts. The interchangeable hoodie and jogger sets feature a classic tie-dye design and an 8-bit pattern, which is a nod to the brand's Mario Kart beginnings . The Off-Course t-shirts consist of quirky concepts fit for the unconventional indoor golfer, much like Carl's Place CEO Carl Markestad himself.

"After looking at golf apparel currently on the market, our team was surprised it couldn't find any brands offering apparel exclusively made for the golf simulator," said Markestad. "So in true Carl's Place fashion, we made our own custom-designed option for indoor golfers. The line is our playful take on 'proper' country club attire, yet it's versatile enough to pass the local club's stuffy dress code. The unique patterns reflect the lighthearted and easy-going people of Carl's Place, while the comfortable, high-performance designs give golfers a great option for virtual rounds at home, their local off-course venue or wherever they play indoor golf."

Carl's Off-Course Collection is offered in unisex sizes and includes:

Off-Course Faux-Lo (MSRP $34.99 ): Inspired by traditional country club attire, the Faux-Lo brings a collared polo to t-shirt form. The four-way stretch polyester blend makes swinging easy while the argyle pattern jokingly passes as "proper" golf attire. The(MSRP): Inspired by traditional country club attire, the Faux-Lo brings a collared polo to t-shirt form. The four-way stretch polyester blend makes swinging easy while the argyle pattern jokingly passes as "proper" golf attire.

Off-Course Tee-Vest (MSRP $34.99 ): This quirky tee merges modern day comfort with vintage golf fashion through a sweater vest design. Four-way stretch fabric keeps golfers comfortable while the sweater vest complies with clubhouse "dress codes." The(MSRP): This quirky tee merges modern day comfort with vintage golf fashion through a sweater vest design. Four-way stretch fabric keeps golfers comfortable while the sweater vest complies with clubhouse "dress codes."

8-Bit Hoodie (MSRP $59.99 ): Honoring Carl's gaming days, this hoodie includes 8-bit patterns of golfers, clubs, flag pins and more. The comfortable, blended fabric allows full range of motion, which minimizes glitches in the joystick (and golf swing). The(MSRP): Honoring Carl's gaming days, this hoodie includes 8-bit patterns of golfers, clubs, flag pins and more. The comfortable, blended fabric allows full range of motion, which minimizes glitches in the joystick (and golf swing).

8-Bit Joggers (MSRP $59.99 ): Sharing the same 8-bit patterns and blended cotton-polyester fabric as the 8-Bit Hoodie, these slim-fit joggers complete the fit and allow golfers to easily move from the simulator to the refrigerator to the heckler zone. The(MSRP): Sharing the same 8-bit patterns and blended cotton-polyester fabric as the 8-Bit Hoodie, these slim-fit joggers complete the fit and allow golfers to easily move from the simulator to the refrigerator to the heckler zone.

Dye Hard Golfer Hoodie (MSRP $59.99 ): Sporting a trendy tie-dye design, this relaxed fit, cotton and polyester blend hoodie is super soft and keeps golfers cozy no matter where or how well they play. The(MSRP): Sporting a trendy tie-dye design, this relaxed fit, cotton and polyester blend hoodie is super soft and keeps golfers cozy no matter where or how well they play.

Dye Hard Golfer Joggers (MSRP $59.99 ): These slim-fit joggers feature the same tie-dye scheme and comfortable fabric as the Dye Hard Golfer Hoodie, so golfers can look good and feel good, whether they pure the shot or shank it. The(MSRP): These slim-fit joggers feature the same tie-dye scheme and comfortable fabric as the Dye Hard Golfer Hoodie, so golfers can look good and feel good, whether they pure the shot or shank it.

In addition to the apparel line, Carl's Place has launched two new customization tools in the last month, including a Golf Simulator Customizer and a Virtual Golf Course Design service. The new offerings help meet the needs of the growing industry, as 12.4 million people participated exclusively in off-course golf last year alone, according to a report from the National Golf Foundation.

To see Carl's Off-Course Collection and get more information on Carl's Place golf simulators, home theater and other home entertainment products, visit www.carlofet.com .

About Carl's Place

Carl's Place is a leader in home entertainment products, including golf simulators and home/backyard theaters. Founded in 2006 by Carl Markestad, Carl's Place originally started out selling high-quality projector screens for indoor and outdoor use. In 2014, the Milton, Wis.-based company expanded beyond screens to sell golf simulators and all the accessories needed to make a dream indoor golf setup a reality – no matter the price range or room set up. The company's most popular products include its Pro Golf Enclosure with Impact Screen , DIY Golf Simulator Enclosure Kit with Impact Screen and Home Theater Projector Screens . For more information, visit www.carlofet.com . Follow Carl's Place on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carl’s Place