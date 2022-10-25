Botminds aims to upskill 90% of automation developers with skill sets in Intelligent Automation and Intelligent Document Processing

SEATTLE and CHENNAI, India, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Botminds Inc., the global leader in Intelligent Automation (IA), today launched the Botminds Developers Certification Program for its community members. All members of the Botminds AI invite-only community can enrol for the certification program. The program comprises of Level 1-Foundation, Level 2-Advanced and Level 3- Architect certifications.

A report by McKinsey suggests that 80% of data within an enterprise is in unstructured formats, making enterprises unaware of what data they own. Automation is often related to RPA, which uses bots to extract data from structured documents. The use of AI to complement RPA and BPM opens a plethora of opportunities to Intelligently Automate complex unstructured documents and web data.

Most enterprises talk about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) without knowing how to upskill employees in using AI to normalize data for better decision-making. The Botminds Developers Certification Program gives our community members a magic wand in the form of the Botminds AI platform to apply AI and ML in real-time across various business verticals.

"We are building a dedicated team to help our community members unleash their creativity in Intelligent Automation using the Botminds AI Platform," said Ansari Ismail, Co-founder at Botminds Inc.

The Botminds Developers Certification Program will be a game changer for partners to bridge the gap in applying AI to RPA with a no-code approach.

"We look to contribute to the global IA community by setting a long-term goal of upskilling 90+% of automation developers across the globe with skill sets in Intelligent Automation and Intelligent Document Processing," said Gokul Ganapathi CEO at Botminds Inc.

Each level of the Botminds Developers Certification Program is crafted with an application-oriented pedagogy where applicants are assessed using a combination of online course material coupled with project work.

"AI-based data capture and automation is the future, resulting in an exponential growth in demand for these skills. We look to bridge this gap by up-skilling all our community members for a rewarding career in Intelligent Automation," said Anizudeen Imamudeen, Head of Community Development and Evangelist at Botminds Inc.

To learn more about the Botminds Developers Certification Program visit https://www.botminds.ai/certification

About Botminds

Botminds Inc. is a new generation Intelligent Automation company that helps enterprises automate document heavy, knowledge-centric processes with its AI-first, no-code document automation platform. The Botminds AI platform is a single platform to capture, search, analyse and automate documents and web data. We at Botminds AI stay on top of the research happening at the intersection of Deep Learning & NLP continuously, so you do not have to. We have built our own semantic engine, developed on top of state-of-the-art algorithms/networks. Botminds Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, WA, USA, with our R&D centre in Chennai, India. To learn more, visit: www.botminds.ai

