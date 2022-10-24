Sungrow Delivered the 800MW Al Kharsaah Solar Power Plant in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 800MW Al Kharsaah Solar Power Plant in Qatar has been connected to the grid at full capacity, and it was inaugurated by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on October 18. Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier for renewables, was also invited to attend as the inverter solution supplier.

The 800MWp Al Kharsaah Solar Power Plant is Qatar's first utility-scale solar park. After being commercialized, this giant plant will generate 1.8 billion kWh of clean electricity and reduce the CO2 emission by 900 thousand tons per year.

This giant plant is constructed by PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Co., Ltd, and applies Sungrow's 1500V inverter solution. This solution is compatible with the high-power bifacial module and the smart tracking system used in this project, producing an even higher power yield at the string level. In addition, Sungrow's premier inverter equipment proves to work stably and resiliently even in harsh desert environments with the IP66&C5 protection standard. Therefore, these inverters make the best use of Qatar's abundant sunlight resources and convert them into stable and clean electricity.

Its construction started during the COVID-19 Pandemic period and was challenged by difficult geographical conditions such as high temperatures and heavy dust. However, Sungrow engineers and the service team stayed at the site to provide professional and considerate support. Their hard work combined with Sungrow's industry-leading solutions guaranteed the successful grid connection of this unprecedented project before the opening of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"We are very proud to witness the completion and startup of this milestone for Qatar. Sungrow is honoured to supply this project with its industry-leading solutions. Its delivery demonstrates our capability and advantage of both products and services to support the accomplishment of large projects of this kind. In the future, Sungrow will continue to provide its state-of-the-art solutions for other renewable energy projects in Qatar and contribute to realizing the Qatar National Vision 2030," said Alvin Shi, Managing Director of Sungrow's MENA Region.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide.

