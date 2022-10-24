Shift Media Announces Michael Kammes as Senior Director of Innovation

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Media, a leading provider of cloud-based collaborative solutions for content creators, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Kammes as Senior Director of Innovation. In this new role, Michael will focus on helping shape the future of Shift Media's solutions in the marketplace and evangelizing across industry events.

Michael brings over 20 years of post-production experience to Shift Media, with extensive knowledge of trends, products, production workflows and post technology through roles at BeBop Technology and Key Code Media. Dedicated to answering his audience's most important questions in the media creation space, his podcast "5 THINGS" draws an audience of industry insiders from around the world.

"Collaboration is the cornerstone of our industry, and Shift Media has been ahead of the game for years now," said Michael. "I'm thrilled to be a part of the team that has made their products so innovative and successful. I'm beyond excited to show the industry where we go next."

"We are thrilled to bring Michael onto the Shift Media team as we help shape the future of media creation and collaboration," said Shift Media CEO Ramu Potarazu. "Michael's experience as a thought leader and technologist in post-production will be instrumental in helping us position and build our business to the next level."

Shift Media provides cloud-based solutions for the highest levels of video production. The company's suite of products includes the MediaSilo platform for managing, reviewing, and sharing work-in-progress video content; Wiredrive for customized, branded pitch reels; and Screeners.com for previewing valuable pre-release content. For more than two decades, Shift Media's products have been used by the world's most recognizable studios and ad agencies to simplify complex video challenges. Of note, more than 75% of 2021 Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards winners used Shift Media products.

