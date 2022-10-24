Pluralsight Appoints Michael Agresta as Chief Financial Officer

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced that Michael Agresta has officially been appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Agresta joined Pluralsight as Senior Vice President of Finance in January 2022 and has been serving as the interim CFO since June of this year. Agresta will be responsible for Pluralsight's finance, accounting, procurement, and tax functions.

"As we look toward Pluralsight's next phase of growth, I am excited to welcome Mike Agresta to the Executive Leadership Team," said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. "Mike stood out among a diverse pool of highly qualified candidates and has done an incredible job in an interim capacity over the last several months. I am confident that Mike will provide strong leadership to the company, leveraging his extensive financial, operational and strategic experience."

"It's an honor to join the Executive Leadership Team knowing that Pluralsight's mission to advance the technology workforce continues to shine bright – the work we are doing has a positive impact on so many businesses and people," said Agresta.

Michael brings more than 16 years of financial leadership at both private and public organizations. Before joining Pluralsight, Michael served as Head of Finance for Skupos, a leader in data analytics for the convenience retail industry, and has held multiple operating and finance positions, including at Marketo, a leader in marketing automation software. Prior to those roles, Michael worked at Deloitte in M&A Transaction Services. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a focus in finance and accounting from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com

