KID CUDI BLASTS OFF WITH FIRST-EVER MAN ON THE MOON TRILOGY BOX SET FOR NOVEMBER 4

THE COLLECTION INCLUDES 6LPS, NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN PHOTOS, DESIGNED BY KAWS

"TO THE MOON" TOUR HEADS TO EUROPE NOVEMBER 12

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, and director Kid Cudi proudly presents the Man On The Moon Trilogy Box Set, which will be available for pre-order as of 10/22 and delivering, on Friday November 4, 2022 exclusively through Kid Cudi's webstore via Republic/ UMe. Pre-order HERE.

KID CUDI BLASTS OFF WITH FIRST-EVER MAN ON THE MOON TRILOGY BOX SET FOR NOVEMBER 4 (PRNewswire)

This is a limited-run product that will sell out!

For the first time ever, this expansive collection boasts all three entries of his influential, critically celebrated, and chart-topping epic Man On The Moon Trilogy. Adding another dimension to this must-have for collectors, 21st century world renowned fine artists KAWS personally designed the limited-edition box set packaging. Beyond spanning 6 vinyl LPs, the package includes a booklet with rare never-before-seen photos. Check out the full track listing below.

In tandem with the Man On The Moon Trilogy Box Set, it's no surprise that Cudi and KAWS also teamed up to deliver fans an exclusive merchandise capsule. The line is comprised of signature heavyweight tees and crewnecks that highlight the box set art across 5 styles. Much like the box set itself, this capsule will only be available for a limited time.

Get them HERE.

The Man On The Moon Trilogy Box Set follows the release of Entergalactic, Kid Cudi's eighth full-length studio album and new animated NETFLIX special. Both the Entergalactic LP and film dropped this past September 30.

Cudi recently completed the North American leg of his To the Moon – 2022 World Tour. He will finish up with a European run next month stopping at The O2 in London, Verti Music Hall in Berlin, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Palais 12 in Brussels, and the Zenith in Paris, with Milan closing out the tour at Fabrique on November 22. All remaining dates are below.

Cudi stands on the precipice of a major moment once again. 2020's Man On The Moon III: The Chosen crash landed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 as his fifth Top 10 debut on the respective chart, while the single "Tequila Shots" is now platinum. However, he initially blasted off into history with Man on the Moon: The End of Day in 2009. It has since gone double-platinum, garnered three GRAMMY® Award nominations, and seized a spot on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time." A year later, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager claimed #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and went platinum.

"To The Moon" Tour 2022 (remaining dates)

Sat Nov 12, 2022 Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall Sun Nov 13, 2022 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live Tue Nov 15, 2022 London, UK The O2 Thu Nov 17, 2022 Brussels, Belgium Palais 12 Sun Nov 20, 2022 Paris, France Zenith Tue Nov 22, 2022 Milan, Italy Fabrique

TRACKLISTING:

Man On The Moon: The End Of Day

In My Dreams (Cudder Anthem) Soundtrack 2 My Life Simple As… Solo Dolo (Nightmare) Heart Of A Lion (Kid Cudi Theme Music) My World [feat. Billy Craven ) Day 'N' Night (nightmare) Sky Might Fall Enter Galactic (Love Connection Part I) Alive (Nightmare) [feat. Ratatat] Cudi ZOne Make Her Say [feat. Kanye West , Common] Pursuit Of Happiness [feat. MGMT, Ratatat] Hyyerr [feat. Chip Tha Ripper ] Up Up & Away Man On The Moon T.G.I.F. [feat. Chip Tha Ripper ] Is There Any Love [feat. Wale]

Man On The Moon II: The Legend Of Mr. Rager

Scott Mescudi Vs. The World [feat. CeeLo Green] REVOFEV Don't Play This Song [feat. Mary J. Blige ] We Aite (Wake Your Mind Up) Marijuana Mojo So Dope Ashin' Kusher Erase Me - Main [feat. Kanye West ] Wild'n Cuz I'm Young The Mood MANIAC Mr. Rager These Worries [feat. Mary J. Blige ] The End [feat. GLC, Chip Tha Ripper , Nicole Wray ] All Along GHOST! Trapped In My Mind

Man On The Moon III: The Chosen

Beautiful Trip Tequila Shots Another Day She Knows This Dive Damaged Heaven On Earth Show Out [feat. Skepta, Pop Smoke] Solo Dolo, Pt. III Sad People Elsie's Baby Boy (flashback) Sept. 16 The Void Lovin' Me [feat. Phoebe Bridgers ] The Pale Moonlight Rockstar Knights [feat. Trippie Redd] 14 Da Kidz Lord I Know

