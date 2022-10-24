Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch San Antonio, a $5 million, 40,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities. Crunch San Antonio will be in the Woodlake Crossing Shopping Center, located off of Farm to Market Road 78.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch San Antonio will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, a functional training area with indoor turf, group fitness and cycling studios, a personal training studio, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, saunas, Infrared wellness pods, an outdoor functional training area, Kids Crunch, and more. Crunch San Antonio is owned by Undefeated Tribe.

"We are so excited to bring an outstanding and affordable fitness offering to San Antonio," said Crunch Franchisee Tony Hartl. "We can't wait to open our doors to San Antonio residents with world-class-equipment and amenities and round-the-clock hours."

Prospective members can now visit : www.crunch.com/woodlake-sa to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale $1 enrollment and one month free.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 2 million members with over 410 gyms worldwide in 32 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, Cost Rica, Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

