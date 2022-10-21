MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MAKES $1 MILLION PLEDGE TO GRANT A GIFT AUTISM FOUNDATION-ACKERMAN CENTER

Pledge to support new Vocational Job Placement Program

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has partnered with Grant a Gift Autism Foundation-Ackerman Center (GGAF) on a new vocational job placement program, providing training and MGM Resorts employment opportunities to individuals with autism. As part of the partnership, MGM Resorts has pledged $1 million to expand the program over the next five years.

MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle speaks at the 12th Annual Grant a Gift Gala on October 20, 2022. Photo Credit: ALTF Photography (PRNewswire)

National data shows that most autistic adults are unemployed or underemployed and experience substantial challenges to attaining competitive employment opportunities. The program helps ensure that teens and adults with autism are provided the support necessary to gain meaningful employment.

"As the largest private employer in Nevada, we have a responsibility to contribute to social and economic progress of our community, including creating pathways to employment," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO of MGM Resorts. "Our vision for embracing humanity aligns with the incredible work of GGAF as they work to improve the lives of adults with autism in Southern Nevada."

As part of the partnership, GGAF will provide clients with a 12-week vocational readiness training program (entitled Working on Occupational Readiness, Knowledge and Skills), in which they will learn pivotal vocational skills and have access to parent empowerment training and other family services. After completion, GGAF clients will have the opportunity to apply for open MGM Resorts positions that meet specific requirements for the program. Upon employment, the new employees will have the opportunity to seek on-site coaching through GGAF to ensure a full understanding of their new role above and beyond traditional, employee on-boarding. In late July, the MGM Resorts Talent Acquisition Team held its first hiring event at the GGAF Ackerman Center, extending employment offers to the first group of employees as part of the new program.

MGM Resorts has been a continuous partner of GGAF, providing cash contributions, volunteers and job placement support, including a $140,000 corporate grant in June 2022.

About Grant a Gift Autism-Ackerman Center

The Grant a Gift Autism Foundation – Ackerman Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing comprehensive clinical services, resources, education, research, education and advocacy for individuals and families living with autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions. Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center provides family-centered services to those living with autism spectrum disorder, fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, and other neurodevelopmental disabilities, these services include early diagnostics, individualized therapy, and vocational training. The foundation prides itself on being there for patients and their families every step of their journey, helping to foster better outcomes for individuals, families, and our community. Since its inception in 2016, the Ackerman Center has assisted more than 6,500 local families struggling with an autism diagnosis.

The Grant a Gift Autism Foundation – Ackerman Center is located at 630 S. Rancho Drive, Suite D, in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information about the foundation's initiatives and to donate to this commendable cause, please visit grantagift.com . To keep up to date on their upcoming community events, like the foundation's Facebook and Instagram pages. The Grant a Gift Autism Foundation – Ackerman Center can be contacted by emailing info@grantagift.com or by calling 702-564-2453.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 33 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

