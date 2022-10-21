Better Noise Films and Quiver Reach North American Distribution Deal for Acclaimed Horror 'The Retaliators'

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Noise Films , the team behind hit Netflix Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, announces they have partnered with Quiver Distribution on US and Canadian distribution rights for their acclaimed revenge horror-thriller The Retaliators starring Michael Lombardi ("Rescue Me"), Marc Menchaca ("Ozark"), Joseph Gatt ("Game of Thrones") and Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. The film will be available wherever you rent or buy movies on October 21, 2022.

The distribution deal was negotiated by Michael Lombardi of Better Noise Films and Larry Greenberg of Quiver Distribution.

The Retaliators tells the story of an upstanding pastor whose faith is tested when he uncovers a dark and twisted underworld while searching for answers surrounding the brutal murder of his daughter.

"We're excited to bring this epic metal-infused revenge horror movie to audiences just in time for Halloween," said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. "Audiences are going to love this raw and visceral rock and roll tale led by an incredible performance from Michael Lombardi, along with a gut wrenching script from screenwriters Jeff and Allen Geare."

The Retaliators features cameos and music by Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee, Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory, and Chris Kael, Papa Roach, Jaya of The Hu, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Eva Under Fire's Amanda Lyberg, Matt Brandyberry, Danny Case, Lance Dowdle, and Matt Madiro of From Ashes to New, Cory Marks, and Dan Murphy and Miles Franco of All Good Things, anchored by an original score from Emmy-winning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein renowned for their score work for Netflix's series "Stranger Things".

"When combined, music and film create powerful emotional connections with audiences," said Allen Kovac, CEO and Founder of Better Noise Films. "Recent music-driven films like Rocket Man, Bohemian Rhapsody, and The Dirt, have proven that social media, music streaming, radio and touring drive these emotional connections even deeper creating a three-to-five-fold increase in music consumption which, in turn drives back to film and video streaming to complete the cycle."

About Better Noise Films

BETTER NOISE FILMS is the film/tv production company under BETTER NOISE ENTERTAINMENT, a content creation and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. Better Noise Films, founded by music industry veteran and independent entertainment pioneer Allen Kovac, focuses on creating content that focuses on unique, often untold, stories brought by world-class filmmakers. The company launched in 2019 with its co-production of Netflix's hit Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt. Upcoming productions include a feature film adaptation of the New York Times bestseller The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star.

About Quiver Distribution

Quiver Distribution is a film production, acquisition and distribution company operating in the U.S., Canada and international markets focused on developing and distributing high-quality, talent-driven films. Founded by entertainment industry veterans Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman, Quiver Distribution focuses on curating a highly selective film slate from both established and emerging talent, allowing for distinctly tailored campaigns and a filmmaker first approach.

In 2020, Quiver acquired Kew Media Distribution's library of 1,000 titles. The company recently produced and will release Walter Hill's western Dead for a Dollar with Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe, and Rachel Brosnahan and Neil LaBute's Out of the Blue with Diane Kruger, Ray Nicholson, Hank Azaria, and Chase Sui Wonders. Their most recent theatrical release is Mayim Bialik's directorial debut As They Made Us, starring Dianna Agron, Simon Helberg, Dustin Hoffman, and Candice Bergen.

