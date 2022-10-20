Shelton Capital Management Taps Peter Higgins as Head of Fixed Income

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelton Capital Management ("Shelton"), a multi-strategy asset manager, announced today that Peter Higgins has joined the Firm as Head of Fixed Income and Senior Fixed Income Portfolio Manager. Mr. Higgins will lead Shelton's fixed income team, which now has over 100 years of combined research and trading experience across various fixed income products, including corporate credit, government and municipal bonds, as well as green bond portfolios.

With Mr. Higgins' appointment, Shelton aims to build on its already robust fixed income team. "Shelton has a long and rich history of fixed income investing dating back to Richard Shelton, who founded the firm in 1985, originally focusing on municipal bond investing," said Derek Izuel, Chief Investment Officer for Shelton Capital Management. "We're pleased to welcome Peter to the team. His impressive background fits seamlessly into the Firm's foundation of growing solutions in the fixed income space. That vision and commitment will continue to drive Shelton's investment capabilities and expertise."

Mr. Higgins has over 25 years of experience in fixed income investing, most notably as Partner and Lead Portfolio Manager at both Ares Management and BlueBay Asset Management. Previously, Peter specialized in global leveraged finance at investment banks such as Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs & Co. and Credit Suisse in both London and New York. Mr. Higgins earned a bachelor's degree in Economics-Political Science from Columbia University. His track record spans several different products within the Global Leverage Finance asset class, including US and European high yield bonds and leveraged loans. He will continue Shelton's dedication to growth in the fixed income space and will provide invaluable insight into global bond markets for our clients.

"I'm proud and excited to join the Shelton team, whose leadership has shown continued conviction with our fixed income products," said Mr. Higgins. "As a rapidly growing boutique firm with a highly professional and experienced team, Shelton has the resources needed to continue offering our existing clients and new prospects creative and flexible solutions to meet their investment needs."

Shelton offers multiple fixed income mutual funds and separately managed accounts. With interest rates continuing to rise, bonds are seeing renewed interest and popularity. The Shelton Tactical Credit Fund (ticker: DEBIX) is one of several offerings that is uniquely positioned to navigate the current challenges in the fixed income markets. DEBIX is a differentiated credit-focused fixed income total return strategy that employs credit analysis to identify bonds that are undervalued by the market.

About Shelton Capital Management



Shelton Capital Management is a multi-strategy asset manager with fund administration and digital marketing expertise. With a determined focus on growth, Shelton is active in acquisitions and fund consolidations. Shelton Capital Management has expertise in mutual fund and separately managed account advisor mergers and has completed numerous transactions with the goal of improving the financial and economic performance of partner firms. Shelton manages over $3 billion of assets as of 9/30/22. For additional information, visit http://sheltoncap.com.

Important Information

Investors should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund. To obtain a prospectus, visit www.sheltoncap.com or call (800) 955-9988. A prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer capitalization, country, credit quality and without restriction as to the maturity of fixed income securities. The Fund generally will take long positions in securities believed to be undervalued and short positions in securities believed to be overvalued. The Fund typically employs derivatives for hedging purposes, such as futures contracts, options, credit-default swaps, and total return swaps.

The risk for loss on short selling is greater than the original value of the securities sold short, and theoretically is unlimited, because the price of the borrowed security may rise, thereby increasing the price at which the security must be purchased. Although the Fund intends to use derivatives to reduce risk, they may have the opposite effect and increase the volatility or magnitude of loss by the Fund. Derivatives may be illiquid and subject to the risk of default by a counter-party. The value of the Fund's investments in fixed income securities will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities. The Fund may invest in non-investment grade fixed income securities, sometimes known as "high-yield bonds" or "junk bonds," which may subject the Fund to greater credit risk, price volatility and risk of loss than investment grade securities. Some of the "junk bonds" may include securities issued by distressed companies experiencing acquisition, merger, spinoff, restructuring, bankruptcy, downgrade, delinquency, default, or relatively poor financial performance. Distressed securities are speculative and involve substantial risks in addition to the risks of investing in junk bonds, including potential loss of the Fund's entire investment.

Shelton Tactical Credit Fund is distributed by RFS Partners, a member of FINRA and affiliate of Shelton Capital Management.

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED OR BANK GUARANTEED AND MAY LOSE VALUE.

