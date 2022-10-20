PRIZE TO LIST ON NASDAQ THROUGH BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH ROSE HILL ACQUISITION CORPORATION

Chilean superfruit producer and exporter is building a global superfruits platform.

ATLANTA and REQUINOA, Chile, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: ROSE) ("Rose Hill"), and Inversiones e Inmobilaria GHC Ltda ("Prize" or the "Company"), a leading exporter of superfruits based in Chile, announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement") that is expected to result in Prize becoming a U.S. publicly listed company with an initial enterprise value of approximately US$425 million.

The proposed transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. As a result of the business combination, Prize and Rose Hill shareholders will exchange their shares for shares in a new combined company, which is expected to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq"). The combined company will be the first Chilean enterprise to initially list directly on a U.S. Exchange, representing the start of a new wave of opportunities for investors abroad to access rapidly growing, profitable Latin American enterprises. Upon closing, the combined company expects its ordinary shares and warrants to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "PRZE" and "PRZE WS", respectively.

In addition, Rose Hill has entered into a definitive $150 million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement ("SEPA") with Yorkville Advisors as an additional equity financing source for future opportunistic expansion for the combined company.

Prize, based in Chile, is a leading Latin American producer and distributor of berries and cherries in the Southern Hemisphere with plans to expand internationally for year-round production. The business combination with Rose Hill and resulting public listing is expected to result in the growth of Prize in the international superfruit farming and processing segments, particularly focused on Peruvian footprint expansion.

"Over the last 16 years, we have developed Prize into a global company providing quality, nutritious fruits to tens of millions of people in 30+ countries to feed the world. The next stage of accomplishing this goal starts with expanding the global palette for superfruits by producing new, tastier varieties targeting differentiated consumers in the nascent Chinese market alongside more mature markets like the U.S," Alejandro García-Huidobro, founder and CEO of Prize. "The team at Rose Hill shares our vision of creating a global superfruits platform utilizing innovative technologies and production systems to improve our operations across the value chain and increase our fields' productivity and resilience to climate change."

The Nasdaq listing provides a launching pad for Prize to enter the next phase in its global evolution, supported internally through vertical integration in its business segments and externally through a robust and diversified set of growers and retailers. Prize's current position places it attractively at the intersection of best-in-class varieties of fruits grown in specially selected environments, state-of-the-art processing, and long-standing commercial alliances to ensure a successful sale.

The current business operations of Prize in Peru and Chile allow for a counter-cyclical farming cycle to provide high-value markets such as the U.S., China, and Europe with fresh fruit when their production is out of season. Chile, the world's largest exporter of cherries, is best positioned to supply the substantial demand in the Chinese market in their off-season, which is driven by high cherry consumption per capita and a yearly surge in demand for the Chinese Lunar New Year. Prize currently maintains the position as the fifth largest exporter of cherries globally. The Company additionally operates two processing plants in Chile, including one of the largest in the country measured by kilos processed annually.

Prize's Peruvian operations focus primarily on blueberries, the fastest-growing fruit by consumption in the United States. Through a thoughtful process, Prize has carefully selected farmland with unique climactic conditions for fruit production and blueberry varieties chosen for their exceptional size, firmness, and sweetness. The Company plans to commit a substantial portion of the proceeds from the proposed business combination towards acquiring and cultivating additional land to maximize strong consumption trends in the overall market and shifting consumer tastes towards higher-quality fruits.

"Rose Hill set out to unlock Latin America's potential to produce world-class companies using the tools of the most international markets on Earth, the U.S. markets, and conversely, to provide U.S. and international investors with access to well-managed, profitable, rapidly growing Latin American businesses at a time when value appeared to be a fleeting proposition locally. After speaking with dozens of companies, we believe we have found in Prize an exceptional enterprise at the intersection of our goals, and we share the Prize team's excitement in building this company into an internationally renowned super-fruits platform," Albert Hill, Co-Founder and Co-CFO of Rose Hill.

The business combination and resulting capital injection come at a critical inflexion point globally. Latin America is vital in the global food ecosystem during uncertainty in traditional food production markets like Eastern Europe and India. Prize and Rose Hill plan to help address food insecurity in a stakeholder-driven but profit-oriented manner, driving value to shareholders in terms of impact and financial return.

Transaction Overview

The business combination values Prize at an implied initial enterprise value of approximately $425 million. In connection with the business combination, Rose Hill will seek a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) offering that, if obtained, is expected to result in $65 million in total cash proceeds to Prize after closing, including the cash held in the trust account of Rose Hill (following any redemptions).

Prize will use the proceeds of the business combination to invest in its growing strategy, including its expansion in new regions through partnerships, organic growth and acquisitions.

After the consummation of the business combination and depending on total redemptions and PIPE proceeds, existing Prize shareholders are expected to own approximately 80% of the shares of the combined company, Rose Hill Sponsor LLC ("Rose Hill Sponsor") is expected to own 1.7% of the shares, and the remaining shares are expected to be owned by PIPE investors, if any, and the non-redeeming public shareholders of Rose Hill. The proposed transaction also includes a share price-based earnout structure for Rose Hill Sponsor and existing Prize shareholders.

Certain officers of Rose Hill will join the combined company in its expansion strategy in support of the long-term commitment behind the business combination to realize the value of the Company long-term: Felipe Canales, the former CFO of Axtel and Head of Strategy for Grupo Alfa and the current co-CEO of Rose Hill, will join the board as an independent director; Pablo Armas, Partner and CEO of Ameris Capital and current board member of Copeval, will join the board as an independent director, Albert Hill, co-founder and co-CFO of Rose Hill will join the board as a non-independent board member; and Juan Jose Rosas, co-founder and co-CFO of Rose Hill will join the company in the role of Chief Strategy Officer. The board of directors of the combined company is expected to be comprised of at least 50% independent directors. The proposed transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of Rose Hill and the administrator of Prize, and both parties expect it to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Investor Information

A joint presentation made by the management teams of Prize and Rose Hill is available on the websites:

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement, will be available in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Rose Hill with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

BTG Pactual is acting as placement agent and capital markets advisor to Rose Hill and Prize.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP is U.S. legal advisor to Rose Hill and Paul Hastings LLP is U.S. legal advisor to Prize.

Cohen Capital Markets is the capital markets advisor to Rose Hill.

About Prize

Founded in 2006, Prize is a leading farmer, processor and exporter of Superfruits & nuts in the Southern Hemisphere exporting to more than 100 clients in 30 countries. Prize works with more than 300 growers in Chile and Peru and has commercial offices in China and Canada.

Prize is the fifth largest global exporter of cherries and exports 10 other fruits and walnuts offering a year-round supply of superfruits.

You can read more about Prize at Prize.cl.

About Rose Hill

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation is a US$146 million special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on Nasdaq under the ticker ROSE. Its goal is to partner with one Latin American company to provide growth capital, strategic advisory, and a U.S. listing avenue.

Strategic partners: Cohen & Co. provides the Rose Hill team with a strong supportive structure; while Ameris Capital, a Chilean alternative investments asset manager, brings its extensive reach in Latin America.

