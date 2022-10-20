Jointechlabs launches European expansion with new partnerships, grants, and subsidiary

European focus includes a new subsidiary in Austria, a medical research center in partnership with a prominent health center, and development and distribution agreements for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and the Balkans.

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointechlabs, Inc., a Regenerative Medicine Solutions company announced a Vienna-based subsidiary named JointechPlus GmbH. They also announced research, development, and clinical partnerships with Laakirchner Gesundheitszentrum (LGZ), a multispecialty health center in Upper Austria, and Educell, a Slovenian biotech company. New distribution partners include R.E.N.G. GmbH and Eywa S.r.l., while a new grant has been secured from the Slovenian government.

"We welcome our European partners and investors in bringing regenerative medicine solutions to Europe and the world."

JointechPlus

"JointechPlus (http://www.jointechplus.at/) allows us to develop and market products for and in cooperation with the European community," said Dr. Nathan Katz, CEO of Jointechlabs. "We are thrilled to welcome our European partners and investors in our drive to bring regenerative medicine solutions to Europe and the world," said Dr. Nishit Pancholi, COO of Jointechlabs.

Research, Development, Clinical Partnerships

JointechPlus has formed a partnership with LGZ (https://www.lgz.co.at/) to establish a medical research center that will be the hub for regenerative medicine solutions, focusing on orthopedic and wound healing therapeutic biologics.

Mr. Christian F. Albrecht, Managing Director at LGZ, said "Our partnership with JointechPlus allows us to bring advanced regenerative medicine solutions to our patients, while expanding our ability to educate and train medical professionals in this fast-growing field."

Slovenia-based Educell (https:/www.educell.si/en/) has expertise in adipose-derived stem cells, and an extensive clinical network in the Balkans. The partnership has secured a grant from the Slovenian government, positioning Jointechlabs and Educell to be the leaders in point-of-care adipose-based solutions in the Balkans.

Distribution Partnerships

The distribution agreements focus on Jointechlabs' adipose processing systems MiniTC® and Mini-Stem System®. The R.E.N.G. GmbH agreement covers Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, while the agreement with Eywa S.r.l. covers Italy and Spain.

About Jointechlabs

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, privately-held Jointechlabs is an emerging worldwide leader in regenerative medicine, enabling healthcare practitioners provide safe, cost-effective, non-surgical regenerative medicine therapies at the point-of-care without change in infrastructure.

FDA-cleared MiniTC® is a stand-alone device for processing autologous fat into regenerative-cell-rich Microfat for a variety of orthopedic, aesthetic, wound healing, and reconstructive surgery applications. Outside the US, CE-Mark-pending Mini-Stem System® extracts Microfat and Stromal Vascular Fraction.

Pipeline includes development of stem-cell based therapeutics with 3D Bioprinted constructs and injectable stem cell scaffolding.

