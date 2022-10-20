Foreign Experts: China's Miracles Lie in CPC's Leadership

By Staff Reporters from Science and Technology

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) opened in Beijing, which drew worldwide attention and aroused a warm response at home and abroad. Some foreign experts who have lived in China for many years shared their insight into China's development and gave their views on the global significance of the congress.

Mark Levine, a professor working at Minzu University of China, looked back at the Party's 10th decade with anything but amazement. According to this American scholar, China's unprecedented advances are attributed to the correct leadership of the CPC, and as the song says, "Without the Communist Party, there would be no New China."

"China has clearly led the way in helping to develop a community with a shared future for mankind," Levine said. He also noted that China has made tremendous achievements in science and technology, environmental protection, poverty alleviation and cooperative relations with other countries through the establishment of the Belt and Road Initiative.

In the field of education, he said the tremendous growth of university education with the construction of many new campuses has made Chinese tertiary education more available for more students.

Rocco Lacorte, an associate Professor at Nankai University, comes from Italy. In his opinion, the 20th National Congress of the CPC should be regarded as one of pivotal historical importance for both national and international reasons. He highlighted that China's realization of a moderately prosperous society under the leadership of the CPC, which alleviated millions of people from poverty and united the whole country, constitutes a milestone and an accomplished miracle.

As a journalist from Bangladesh, Ershad Shikdar noticed that many journalists from worldwide have flocked to Beijing to cover this once-in-five-year political event. "The congress has drawn global attention since the decisions to be made in the political event will matter the world, especially developing countries, as China's stake in global politics now is higher than ever before," he said, adding that any major development in China can positively influence the global economy, poverty alleviation, sustainable development, climate change, and green economy.

Russian expert Olga Pronkina has been in China for 13 years and is now a professor at Gansu University of Political Science and Law. Pronkina said she has witnessed more than a decade of "world-renowned achievements made by China under the leadership of CPC in many areas, including the economy, people's livelihood, and diplomacy."

She applauded the pivotal role of Belt and Road Initiative and other initiatives proposed by China, noting that those ideas have contributed Chinese wisdom to international cooperation and offered its solutions to the world's destabilizing factors, demonstrating its responsibility as a major country. In addition, she especially mentioned that China had set an example for the world in COVID-19 prevention and control, which won broad support and recognition from the international community.

Pronkina believes that the fundamental guarantee for China's future development still lies in the leadership of the CPC, and the 20th National Congress of the CPC will exert a more far-reaching influence on the world.

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam, a Bangladeshi student at the Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, said that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has ranked as the world's largest manufacturing power and become the largest trading partner of most developing countries. Moreover, he highlighted that this important event is not only of great significance to China but will also have a profound impact on the world.

"The Communist Party of China is the most influential political party in the world. China achieved its first centenary goal, which is a major event for all mankind, and will surely achieve the second centenary goal," he said. He also expected that China will bring new development concepts and patterns, continue to expand high-level opening-up to the outside world and play an important role in promoting world peace and development.

