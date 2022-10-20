Dr. Brian Blick Scholarship Provides Funding for the Future Doctors of America

ELK CITY, Okla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Brian Blick scholarship for future medical doctors provides funding for students who are studying on the road to becoming medical doctors. The scholarship is open to all university and college students located in the United States studying to become medical doctors. The scholarship is also open for high school students who will attend a university with plans to pursue a course in medicine. The scholarship will award the chosen individual $1,000. One deserving student will be chosen based on a creative essay not exceeding 1000 words answering the question "Becoming a medical doctor comes with a great deal of responsibility. How would you use your degree to help solve a problem in the world?" All interested students are requested to submit their application no later than February 15, 2023.

Dr. Brian Blick is aware of how hard the road to becoming a doctor can be. With the rising cost of education, especially for medical schools, there is a lot of pressure and a large financial burden that students studying on the road to becoming future doctors have to bear. Although talented students dare to dream to become doctors in the future, many are left out of luck of funds. Some are forced to work part-time to earn money for their education while others give up on their dreams. Through his scholarship, Dr. Blick hopes that his scholarship will raise more opportunities for students to find the help they need.

Dr. Brian Blick is a board-certified anesthesiologist and pain medicine doctor based in Elk City, Oklahoma. Dr. Blick is the founder of Western Oklahoma Pain Specialists and Chief of Anesthesia at Great Plains Regional Medical Center. He knows from first-hand experience how difficult the road to becoming a medical doctor can be. Dr. Blick's biggest desire is to give back to the next generation of doctors by offering a scholarship fund of $1000 to one outstanding student. All eligible students are advised to take advantage of this great opportunity to earn money for their education and tuition fees. To apply, visit Dr. Blick's official scholarship page for details on how to apply and enter the creative essay contest from which a winner will be chosen.

