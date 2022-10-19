Paycor Wins 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards for Second Consecutive Year

Leading HR software company earns national recognition in DE&I Practices, Innovation, and Compensation & Benefits Categories

CINCINNATI, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that it has earned 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognition for DE&I Practices, Innovation, and Compensation & Benefits. This marks the second consecutive year that the human capital management company has been honored with the DE&I Practices award. Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. These awards honor organizations that meet the following criteria:

DE&I Practices: The DE&I Practices award celebrates organizations who prioritize a welcoming and inclusive culture, no matter one's background.

Innovation: The Innovation Top Workplaces award celebrates organizations who have embedded innovation into their culture and created an environment where new ideas come from all employees.

Compensation & Benefits: The Compensation & Benefits Top Workplaces awards celebrates organizations who not only provide employees with material rewards but also with appreciation for their work.

Over the last 12 months, Paycor has made great strides in advancing the awarded sectors. Recently Paycor recently enhanced its Diversity Policy and during fiscal year 2022, increased women in leadership annually by 8% to 41%, increased ethnic diversity year over year by 13% to 25% for all associates, and held quarterly company-wide fireside chats that thrust various dimensions of diversity to the forefront including women, people of color and religion. The company also recently expanded benefit options to include domestic partner coverage. In an effort to further invest in associates, bolster associate engagement and align associates' interests with shareholders' objectives, Paycor provides a one-time, new hire equity grant to all eligible associates that vests over time.

"Recognition from Top Workplaces underscores Paycor's continued commitment to the same best practices we advocate to our clients that empower leaders and drive business performance," said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "Whether it's continued support to our employees in the virtual work environment, our growing DE&I practices, or employee rewards, we continue to have a strong focus on the needs of our associates as we build a great place to work for our teams."

Top Workplaces awards are based on a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey.

"Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

