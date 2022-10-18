First Horizon Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $257 Million, or EPS of $0.45; $252 Million, or $0.44, on an Adjusted Basis*

Pre-provision net revenue up 59% from the prior quarter and up 37% on an adjusted basis*

ROTCE of 18.2% and adjusted ROTCE of 17.9% with tangible book value per share of $9.72*

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today reported third quarter net income available to common shareholders ("NIAC") of $257 million, or earnings per share of $0.45, compared with second quarter 2022 NIAC of $166 million, or earnings per share of $0.29.

Third quarter 2022 results were impacted by a net $5 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share, increase in notable items compared with a net $29 million, or $0.05 per share, reduction in second quarter 2022. Excluding notable items, adjusted third quarter 2022 NIAC of $252 million, or $0.44 per share, increased from $195 million, or $0.34 per share in second quarter 2022. Results reflect a $0.04 per share reduction tied to provision for credit losses as well as the impact of the suspension of share repurchases related to the proposed TD transaction.

"This quarter's results, highlighted by high-teens revenue growth, reflect the power of our asset-sensitive balance sheet and attractive mix of higher-growth geographies and specialty businesses," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan." The team continues to leverage the benefits of our completed integration to deliver value-added products with exceptional service which helped drive four percent loan growth before the impact of paycheck protection program and mortgage warehouse loans. While we are keeping a watchful eye on the macroeconomic landscape, credit quality remains strong, and we have great confidence in our future prospects associated with the proposed transaction with TD Bank Group."

The third quarter 2022 earnings materials are available on https://ir.firsthorizon.com. In addition, the financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on a Form 8-K that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $80.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

*ROTCE, PPNR, Core net interest income (NII), tangible book value per share, loans and leases excluding PPP and/or LMC, and "Adjusted" results are Non-GAAP Financial Measures; NII, Total Revenue, NIM and PPNR are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis; References to loans include leases and EPS are based on diluted shares; Capital ratios are preliminary. Please reference the third quarter 3Q22 earnings materials at https://ir.firsthorizon.com for a description of our use of Non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP presentation.

