Asetek Liquid Cooling Technology Advances Overclocking Capability In EVGA's New CLX Closed Loop CPU Cooler Series

AALBORG, Denmark, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, today announced its liquid cooling technology is powering EVGA's highest-performing CPU cooler series to date – the EVGA CLX. Asetek's advanced liquid cooling technology enables extreme performance with minimal noise, providing gamers and enthusiasts targeted cooling of CPUs, outstanding gameplay, and greater overclocking potential.

"EVGA and Asetek worked together to create a new cooler series to maximize heat transfer for incredible cooling efficiency," said Jacob Freeman, Global Product Management Director at EVGA. "With increased flow rate, low noise, an LCD screen, and robust software controls for RGB lighting, the new CLX coolers maximize cooling, while Hydro-Dynamic bearing fans effortlessly dissipate heat from the radiator without sacrificing silence. The CLX all-in-ones are available in 360mm, 280mm, and 240mm radiator sizes for optimal cooling in a variety of cases. Take command with EVGA's CLX software, which allows gamers and enthusiasts to quickly max out pump and fan speed for a heavy gaming or overclocking session."

"Asetek's collaboration with EVGA goes back years, and the new CLX Series benefits from all the experience garnered in that time," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "Whether it is the thermal performance or the ability to configure and personalize, we are sure the CLX Series will impress."

To learn more about EVGA's new CLX CPU Coolers, visit https://www.evga.com/articles/01585/evga-clx-series/. To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About EVGA

EVGA is the #1 NVIDIA authorized partner in channel sales throughout North America. Based on the philosophy of intelligent innovation, market knowledge, and the real time operation, EVGA continues to identify the need in the market place and providing the solution to that need. By offering product differentiation, 24/7 tech support, a 90 day Step-Up program, and other customer focused programs, EVGA is a clear leader in all categories: etail, retail, distribution, and system builders. With headquarters in Brea, CA, EVGA's global coverage includes EVGA GmbH in Munich, EVGA LATAM in Miami, and EVGA Hong Kong. For further information online about EVGA, visit www.evga.com.

About Asetek

A Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story and global leader in mechatronic innovation, Asetek (ASTK.OL) designs, manufactures and sells gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands, going public in 2013. In 2021, Asetek expanded its offering of gaming hardware solutions with the introduction of its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.

