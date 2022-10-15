As Water Disasters Compound Across US and World, Genesis Systems Water From Air Company Ranked US MOST FUNDABLE COMPANY

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Systems, the visionary Tampa-based company, specializes in developing atmospheric water generation technology to combat water scarcity. On October 13th, Pepperdine University published the U.S. Most Fundable Companies List and for the first time, a water tech company, Genesis Systems, was ranked in the top 1 percent of 1 percent of Most Investable Companies in the World. More than 4,200 companies competed for the prestigious ranking, many more were not accepted for application.

The Most Fundable Companies committee is comprised of veteran professors, data analysts, and business leaders from across industries, VCs, banks, and other finance professions. Each advancing company is subjected to rigorous examination, auditing, due diligence, and panel interviews over the course of several months. Companies are graded across a range of areas and assigned an overall composite score by independent evaluators.

Genesis Systems is no ordinary water tech company. The company's patented technologies can create up to 100 million gallons a day of sustainable fresh water from air by harvesting moisture into special liquids mimicking how oceans absorb humidity. Since exiting stealth in 2021, Genesis Systems has rapidly climbed to the top of America's leading green tech/ESG companies. In 2022, Genesis Systems bested more than 400 companies to become the 9th Annual Startup of the Year Breakout Success Award and People's Choice Award winner.

The water crisis is here; the UN estimates that by 2025, nearly half of earth's population will live in absolute water scarcity. Nestle foods predicted in 2009 that 85 percent of the world's groundwater would be gone by 2030. It appears these forecasts are on pace with measurable realities. Groundwater measurements and soundings from NASA's GRACE satellite have confirmed it. These tragedies are not exclusive to developing nations. Many areas of the U.S. are seeing the dastardly effects of the unseen water infrastructure crisis.

Hospitals effected by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, FL recently came face to face with this reality. Staff at Health Park Medical Center took additional precautions to protect patients and equipment from disease and infection due to freshwater shortages. Hospital staff said, "we can't wash our hands." This disruption of water services at a hospital quickly turned the area into an unsanitary environment, putting the health of everyone there at risk. Genesis Systems is delivers peace of mind in times of stress and strife. Water is the essence of life, and we intend to deliver it to those in need.

Recent AI derived data suggests the next decade will see a 75 percent increase in conflict over water resources. Lt Gen (Ret) Steve Kwast, President and Chief Global Officer at Genesis Systems notes, "The technologies being pioneered by Genesis can help uplift the human condition by preserving health, culture, and economic prosperity. Without water, a society can fail in days. More than 40 nations are working with Genesis to bring our groundbreaking advancements into their infrastructure to support a range of activities."

Genesis Systems' has positioned its new water supplies to meet the defense needs. The company calls the concept of creating water where and when needed - "water at the edge." Like computing at the edge, where computation is done in varied locations and on multiple servers, decentralized water networks will be resilient and sustainable.

But the broader vision of Genesis Systems is as impressive as its tech and leadership. Genesis transcends economy and security. If you ask anyone in the company their mission, they will tell you with a smile: "To sustainably solve global water scarcity."

The ambition to apply such sustainable technologies to the hard problems of our time is as admirable as it is timely. Genesis proclaims to support all 17 of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These goals range from increasing democratic governance to providing safe water and food. As a special UN Delegate to the World Water Conference, Genesis is working to build a global village as a foundation to serve global markets.

In an age where nearly all production in a nation's economy can be measured in water, a sustainable near limitless supply that does not harm the environment - could be big. How big? According to data provided by Genesis Systems, the global water market will grow from $2.5 Trillion to $5.1 Trillion over the next six years. Will this move investors to invest in essentials?

Humanity may be catching on. Is this the beginning of a new era? If wise investors support the trend, an intelligent transition to sustainable, decentralized, and safe supply-side water is possible. Genesis Systems, The Most Fundable Company, is already leading the way.

