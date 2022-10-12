United Talent Agency and Investcorp Establish "UTA.VC," a Strategic Partnership to Invest in Companies at the Intersection of Culture and Technology

The Newly Established Partnership Will Target the Creator Economy, Web3 and The Future of Entertainment

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Talent Agency ("UTA"), a global leader in talent, entertainment and sports and Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced the creation of a strategic partnership to invest in a diversified portfolio of high-growth startups at the intersection of culture and technology.

The strategic partnership will operate as UTA.VC. Sectors of focus include The Creator Economy, the emerging digital economy where independent creators can earn revenue from their work; Web3, the next iteration of how consumers, businesses and governments will interact on the Internet; and The Future of Entertainment, focusing on new technologies driving the production, distribution and consumption of content.

UTA has been investing in venture capital-backed companies since 2014 through its "UTA Ventures" division, with investments including Cameo, Consensys, Masterclass, Patreon, Pietra and others. The senior leaders focused on investments for the new UTA.VC strategic partnership include Investcorp's Anand Radhakrishnan and UTA's Caroline Jacobs, Clinton Foy, and Sam Wick.

"As content creators and entertainers recognize the opportunity to monetize their influence in shaping consumer behavior and culture, we believe that UTA has a robust pipeline of investment ideas and a clear vision for the future of the Creator Economy, Web3 and Entertainment on which we look forward to working with them," said Anand Radhakrishnan, Head of Investcorp's North American Technology Partnerships and UTA.VC Managing Director.

UTA.VC Managing Directors, Sam Wick and Clinton Foy added, "UTA.VC is the next evolution of UTA's venture platform. The strategic partnership builds on our successful previous investments in companies – such as Pluto.TV, Radish, ART19 and others – and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to invest and partner with the next generation of companies in this space."

Investcorp was previously an investor in UTA, originally investing in 2018. In July 2022, Investcorp sold its stake in UTA, marking a highly successful exit for Investcorp and its institutional investors.

For more information, please visit UTA.VC .

About UTA

UTA unites ideas, opportunities and talent. The company represents some of the world's most iconic, barrier-breaking artists, creators and changemakers—from actors, athletes and musicians to writers, gamers and digital influencers. One of the most influential companies in global entertainment, UTA's business spans talent representation, content production, as well as strategic advisory and marketing work with some of the world's biggest brands. Affiliated companies include Digital Brand Architects , Klutch Sports Group and MediaLink . UTA is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York and London. More information can be found at unitedtalent.com .

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach. In January 2022, Investcorp issued its 2021 Responsible Business Report which outlines its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) highlights for 2021 and specific initiatives the Firm implemented to meet its goals: https://www.investcorp.com/esg/ .

Investcorp has today 13 offices across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of June 30, 2022, Investcorp Group had US $42.7 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed over 480 people from 50 nationalities globally across its offices.

For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

