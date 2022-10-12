Nick Offerman Faces His Most Dangerous Mission Yet In the Making of the New Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Charred Oak Cask

The Longtime Partners Introduce their Third Limited Edition Bottling, the Smokiest. Most Steak-Pairing-Friendly. Lagavulin. Ever.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Hollywood blockbusters to balanced dinner plates (steak with two sides, of course) to trilogies of limited edition whisky releases in partnership with an iconic actor/author/woodworker, good things come in threes. For Nick Offerman, the rule of thirds is resoundingly true as he introduces his third Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Charred Oak Cask Aged 11 Years. An aficionado of all things wood, steak and scotch, Nick Offerman merged these three passions within his smokiest creation yet, a whisky aged in American and European oak casks that are shaved down then heavily re-charred, posing the perfect pairing for well-barked, medium-rare steak. Marking the longtime collaborators' 48th video spot together, Offerman and Lagavulin debuted this one-of-a-kind whisky in a thrilling, action-packed film that reveals Offerman embarking on his most dangerous Tale of Whisky to date: Nick Offerman's Smokiest Adventure Yet: Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Charred Oak Cask.

The video follows one whisky-loving man on a quest to bring the delicious pairing of steak and Lagavulin to mankind before it is lost forever. He'll stop at nothing to save the world make sure the smokiest, most steak-friendly Offerman Edition Scotch in existence is available to whisky-lovers everywhere. The tale unveils the epic lengths to which Offerman will go to protect the new Charred Oak Cask edition, the ultimate accompaniment to high-quality steak. To enjoy this whisky in peak form, Offerman recommends pairing with a perfectly seared cowboy ribeye.

"Believe me, if there was any way to bring the world this exclusive batch of superlative scotch without repeatedly defying death, I'd say sign me up. Pull me up a comfy chair," said Nick Offerman of his creation of the new liquid. "But we all know that's not the world we're living in. Your mission, if you have the guts to accept it, is to pair this new Offerman Edition with an exquisite steak and a mug of action. You won't be sorry…if you survive the pleasure."

For those that are 21 years or older that dare to taste this coveted Single Malt, the bottle has an SRP of $79.99 and will be available to purchase for a limited time only at select U.S. liquor retailers and can be shipped and delivered on ReserveBar.com, Drizly.com or the Drizly app, and at select retailers globally in Canada, Australia, Great Britain, China and The Netherlands.

Nick Offerman and Master Blender Stuart Morrison will also join a virtual tasting on Instagram Live at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 12, hosted by ReserveBar president Derek Correia @ reservebarspirits and @ lagavulinwhisky . They'll walk through the craftsmanship behind this exclusive new Single Malt Scotch and the smokier-than-ever tasting notes that make this whisky both distinctly Lagavulin and distinctly Nick Offerman. Be sure to pre-order a bottle for yourself on ReserveBar.com .

Lagavulin encourages those who are 21+ to please drink responsibly. More information on Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky and the distillery can be found at www.malts.com/en-row/distilleries/lagavulin/ .

About Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman is an actor, author, and woodworker, best known as the character of Ron Swanson on NBC's Parks & Recreation, Forest in Devs, the FX limited series from writer-director Alex Garland, Karl Weathers in the FX series Fargo and co-host and executive producer of NBC's Making It. He co-stars as Colin Kaepernick's father in the Netflix limited series Colin in Black & White, produced by Ava Duvernay, and is the voice of Beef Tobin in the FOX animated series, The Great North. Recent and upcoming projects include The Resort (Peacock), Pam & Tommy (Hulu), The Last of Us (HBO) and Amazon's A League of Their Own.

Offerman has written five New York Times Bestselling books, including his latest, Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside (Penguin Random House, 2021), Paddle Your Own Canoe, Gumption, Good Clean Fun, and The Greatest Love Story Ever Told, written with his wife, Megan Mullally. Film credits include Hearts Beat Loud, Lucy in the Sky, The Founder, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Hero, The Lego Movie (1&2), White Fang, and The Little Hours. He publishes the Substack newsletter Donkey Thoughts, and in his spare time, he can be found at his woodshop in Los Angeles building hand-crafted items from wood, including spoons, canoes and ukuleles.

About DIAGEO

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about DIAGEO, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO'S global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @DIAGEO_NA .

Please Drink Responsibly.

LAGAVULIN Single Malt Scotch Whisky. 46% Alc/Vol. Imported by DIAGEO, New York, NY.

