A New MLK Educational Initiative Featured Today at Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harvard Breakfast Club is famous as a venue for speakers like President Obama to share ideas that advance social justice. Today, the Harvard Breakfast club hosted a talk by leaders of the MLK Educational Initiative, an educational campaign to raise up a new generation of champions for the non-violent principles of Dr. King at a time of rising violence in our nation.

Photo - Left to right:Coach Tommy AmakerCoach Clint BryantRep. Joe KennedyDr. Matthew DanielsDr. Vern Howard (PRNewswire)

Matthew Daniels, JD, PhD, the founder of the MLK Educational Initiative warned that events such as the tragic domestic terrorist attack in Buffalo are warning to America:

"Buffalo recently witnessed a mass shooting committed by a racist who was inspired, recruited, and weaponized online. This is a copy of what we have seen for many years with terrorist organizations overseas. As we've learned internationally, it is critical to also play educational offense for the ideas that can inoculate minds against ideologies of racism and violence."

Dr. Vern Howard, the Co-Chair of the Colorado Committee for the MLK Educational Initiative and Chair of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission, said:

"Social science research has extensively validated Dr. King's commitment to pursuing justice through non-violence. In fact, the Harvard Gazette has reported on studies showing that nonviolent resistance is more effective in creating broad-based change than violence: https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2019/02/why-nonviolent-resistance-beats-violent-force-in-effecting-social-political-change/

Coach Clint Bryant, the Chair of the Andrew Young HBCU Scholarship Program that has been developed by the MLK Educational Initiative in partnership with the Andrew Young Foundation and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to encourage future generations of students to become ambassadors for the vision of Dr. King, said:

We have all see the world-changing good that can result from a single life like that of Dr. King or Ambassador Young. Our goal in launching the Andrew Young Scholarship program is to harness the proven educational value of HBCUs to help raise up a new generation of ambassadors for the vision of Dr. King and Ambassador Young to our nation and our world.

The MLK Educational Initiative is an investment in the education of those who aspire to emulate Dr. King's example and lead our nation towards a better future. We must each Dr. King's non-violent principles more effectively today to those who will lead America tomorrow.

