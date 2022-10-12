Goulston & Storrs Named to 2023 "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation" List by BTI Consulting for Second Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that it was named an "Intimidating Opponent" on BTI Consulting's 2023 list of the "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation." Goulston & Storrs was one of 46 law firms to make this year's list of firms that top legal decision makers do not want to see on the other side of the table in litigation. This is the second year in a row that the firm has been named to this prestigious list.

According to BTI's research, the most feared litigation firms share five key traits. They are "valorous" and bring "great courage in the face of high risk, danger, and unchartered waters." The most feared firms are "savvy and super smart" – "thinking quickly, spotting patterns, able to decipher and launch multiple strategies and can bring together all they learn as they go" – and "energized" by the fight. These elite litigators are also "mobilized." They act "expeditiously – swift but thought out" and "always with the right resources." Last, but not least, they are "unabating" and "just don't give up."

Goulston & Storrs' Litigation Group is known for its skill and experience handling complex, high-stakes, bet-the-company cases and for its responsive, practical, client-focused, and problem-solving approach to every matter. The firm has leading litigators in a wide range of practice areas and industry sectors, including business/commercial, data privacy, government investigations, employment, financial institutions, intellectual property, probate and fiduciary, real estate, and professional liability. Goulston & Storrs regularly defends AmLaw 100 firms and lawyers in their own high-stakes cases involving alleged malpractice, partnership disputes, and attorney-discipline issues.

"We are honored to be recognized again on this important list. Our world-class team of trial lawyers excels at planning and executing a winning strategy from the outset of a case, and we have a strong record of success at trial and on appeal," said Mark Swirbalus, co-chair of the firm's Litigation Group. "We have a very client-centric approach and look at every litigation through the lens of the client's larger business goals beyond the case in front of us. We love a good fight but only if it is in the client's best interest," added Jennifer Furey, co-chair of the Litigation Group.

BTI compiles this list based solely on in-depth telephone interviews with 350 leading legal decision makers at large organizations with $1 billion or more in revenue in the U.S. who are responsible for litigation, including heads of litigation, chiefs and vice presidents of litigation, general counsels/chief legal officers, and direct reports to general counsels.

