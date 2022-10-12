Frigo Cheese Heads Helps Tweens Build a Bright Future

National contest to reward inspiring tweens with $50,000 in prize money

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today and running through Dec. 9, 2022, Frigo Cheese Heads is giving away $50,000 in prize money through its Build a Bright Future contest to help inspiring tweens take their talents and dreams to the next level.

Nominate your tween in the Frigo Cheese Heads Build a Bright Future contest. Share their story for the chance to help them win cash to take their dreams to the next level. One grand prize of $10,000 will go to the winner, and 20 runners up will receive $2,000 each. (PRNewswire)

"As a brand that supports creativity and self-expression, we wanted to find a way to recognize and reward the next generation of kids who are already doing amazing things and making their mark at a young age," said David Cherrie, Saputo Dairy USA vice president, marketing and innovation. "Whether they're the lead in a budding garage band, an entrepreneurial young baker, a social justice innovator or the next video game developer, our Build a Bright Future contest aims to provide a platform to showcase and support their efforts."

How to Enter

If you are the parent or legal guardian of the next tween rock star, fashion designer, rocket scientist, climate-saver, entrepreneur, philanthropist or someone who is simply crushing it, go to BuildABrightFuture.com, share a photo or video of your nominee and tell us why they deserve a chance to win one of 21 prizes. Entries will be featured on an online gallery and judged based on creativity, uniqueness and need. One $10,000 grand prizewinner and 20 runners-up prizes of $2,000 each will be announced in early 2023.

Official rules for the contest can be found at BuildABrightFuture.com. Follow along for updates on Facebook and Instagram @FrigoCheeseHeads and #BuildABrightFutureContest.

About Frigo Cheese Heads

The Frigo Cheese Heads brand features a variety of delicious, fun on-the-go snacks that encourage creative snacking and self-expression. Chomp, peel, twist, rip, nibble or tie into a braid; the only wrong way to eat Frigo Cheese Heads is to not eat them at all. With everyday snacking options like regular or light string cheese, as well as cheese and meat combo packs, Frigo Cheese Heads are a good source of calcium and protein in a convenient individually wrapped, tasty snack. Learn more at FrigoCheeseHeads.com.

About Saputo Dairy USA

Saputo Dairy USA is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top ten dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the Company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo Dairy USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the Company's brand names, as well as under customer brand names.

Saputo Dairy USA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese, and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

