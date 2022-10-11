Woodruff Sawyer's 2023 Private Equity and M&A Looking Ahead Guide Covers the Risks Facing Private Equity in an Uncertain Environment

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today the release of the 2023 Private Equity and M&A Looking Ahead Guide. Woodruff Sawyer has been working with the private equity, venture capital, and M&A community for over 25 years and advises on 150+ transactions per year, ranging from middle market growth equity deals, strategic acquisitions, traditional private equity buyouts, and SPAC/de-SPAC transactions.

Woodruff Sawyer Logo (PRNewsfoto/Woodruff Sawyer) (PRNewswire)

Despite economic conditions, there is still competition for deals.

The macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop of 2022 has caused significant market upheaval and the general M&A world is in a much different place than it was in Q4 2021. The highest inflation in 40 years, supply chain issues from COVID-19, interest rate hikes, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have all added to an environment that has seen significantly decreased deal volume and lower overall valuations for sellers. Even so, there is a record amount of dry powder that needs to be deployed by US private equity firms, and despite economic conditions, there is still competition for deals.

Within this uncertain environment, Woodruff Sawyer's 2023 Private Equity and M&A Looking Ahead Guide provides a roadmap for private equity and strategic M&A deal teams as they navigate these deal processes. Covering such trends as the softening Representations & Warranties insurance (RWI) market, the rise in the use of RWI for secondary financing, ongoing underwriter scrutiny in cyber insurance, the trend of rethinking insurance as a mechanism for improving the EBITDA margin, and increasing private and corporate divestitures, the Guide is an invaluable source for dealmakers in need of expert advice.

Luke Parsons, Partner & Senior Vice President of the Private Equity Practice at Woodruff Sawyer notes "Transactional risk and insurance due diligence advisory work is intrinsic to our DNA and we've infused that into our 2023 Looking Ahead Guide. While not the top priority on a deal team's radar, insurance, employee benefits and general risk management concerns are beginning to be more of a priority for private equity deal professionals. Having an expert team of insurance advisors will help deal teams act with more speed and certainty regarding the key protector and mitigator of EBITDA risk for companies: insurance."

For deeper insights, advice and our predictions for the mergers and acquisitions and private equity landscape in 2023, read the full Guide.

About Woodruff Sawyer

As one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property and casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

Media Contact: press@woodruffsawyer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer