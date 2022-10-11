"Take a Deep Breath and Begin Again." Fresenius Kidney Care Patients Recognized by Major Industry Non-Profit for Their Words of Wisdom

Eight FKC Patients Win Awards in Renal Support Network's 20th Annual Essay Contest

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My body is drained. I close my eyes. I say a soft prayer. I'm thankful for another day."

Those words, from Fresenius Kidney Care (FKC) patient John Unger, go straight to the heart of his dialysis experience. Like so many dialysis patients, the treatments are often lengthy and exhausting, but they are also life-sustaining.

"'Somewhere over the rainbow … Where troubles melt like lemon drops …' This song is in my soul too. I have not memorized all the words, but I work on remembering them to move me away from the immediacy of the four-hour plane ride to life."

Unger's story, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" is the President's Pick in the Renal Support Network's (RSN) 20th Annual essay contest. This year's theme "Surviving Tough Times, Sharing a Strategy That Helps Cope With Kidney Disease" features stories from patients with kidney disease about their experiences and how they manage to keep their upbeat perspectives.

"These stories are deeply moving and a reminder to all of us as to why patients remain our North Star," said Bill Valle, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care North America and acting president of Fresenius Kidney Care. "Many of the essays mention our clinic staff, and the vital role they play in these patients' lives every day. It's important we understand the patient experience and I am extremely proud that our care teams are so valued by our patients."

FKC's dedicated staff helps more than 200,000 people with kidney disease every year, whether in the patient's own home or at the more than 2,600 facilities nationwide. Care teams work to address the physical and emotional aspects of kidney disease through personalized care, education, and lifestyle support services.

FKC and Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) are long-time partners of RSN and sponsors of the annual essay contest. Unger is one of eight FKC patients whose essays won awards.

"These stories are the fuel that drives hope for people who have kidney disease," said Lori Hartwell, President and Founder of RSN. "Seeing my peers overcome such incredible adversity makes me determined to persevere. Even if you don't have kidney disease, you can benefit from their words of wisdom."

The eight award recipients are:

About Fresenius Kidney Care

Fresenius Kidney Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), provides kidney disease education, dialysis treatment, and support services to more than 200,000 people with kidney disease every year whether in their own homes or at more than 2,600 facilities nationwide. Fresenius Kidney Care's dedicated teams help address the physical and emotional aspects of kidney disease through personalized care, education, and lifestyle support services. For more information about Fresenius Kidney Care, visit www.FreseniusKidneyCare.com .

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the Fresenius Medical Care North America website at https://fmcna.com/.

About Renal Support Network

Renal Support Network (RSN) is a nonprofit patient organization that was founded in 1993 by Lori Hartwell, a kidney disease survivor since 1968. RSN strives to help those who are newly diagnosed with CKD or on dialysis, as well as kidney transplant recipients. RSN's goal is to empower people who have kidney disease to become knowledgeable about their illness, proactive in their care, hopeful about their future and make friendships that last a lifetime.

Hartwell suffered kidney failure at the age of two, survived 50+ surgeries and 13 years of dialysis, and is now living with her fourth kidney transplant. She knows from firsthand experience the difficulty of navigating the myriad of emotions and the importance of being engaged in your care. www.RSNhope.org

