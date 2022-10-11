The Small Business Administration (SBA) Approves Freedom Bank for the Preferred Lenders Program (PLP)

Freedom Bank's Small Business Lending Division Expands Capabilities as a Preferred SBA Lender

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCQX: FDVA) announced today that the Small Business Administration (SBA) approved the Bank for the Preferred Lenders Program (PLP). The SBA designates certain experienced lenders as PLP Lenders and delegates the authority to process, close, service, and liquidate most SBA-guaranteed loans without prior SBA review. Now as a PLP Lender, Freedom Bank is authorized to make SBA-guaranteed loans without prior SBA review of eligibility or creditworthiness allowing for a more seamless and timely loan process.

"Freedom Bank's Small Business Lending Division has been working diligently since its inception to serve clients through government guaranteed loans including SBA 7(a) loans. Now as a PLP Lender we look forward to additional opportunities to assist small businesses and entrepreneurs with an even more seamless and efficient loan process. The Small Business Lending Division will remain focused on meeting the needs of the Bank's clients in the DC Region, as well as, originating new clients nationwide with our technology-forward platform and customer centric approach," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

Kevin Ferryman, Executive Vice President & Head of the Small Business Lending Division, added "We are thrilled with our new designation as a PLP lender which will allow us to offer an even greater level of service and wider range of SBA products to our clients and broker partners. Our team is committed to assisting the business community in obtaining the funding required to sustain and grow their companies. We are able to fill the void many small businesses and entrepreneurs are experiencing by delivering capital when they need it most."

About Freedom Bank

Freedom Bank (OTCQX: FDVA) is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

