PULSEPOINT LAUNCHES HCP INTELLIGENCE SUITE WITH ONE-TO-ONE AUTOMATED TARGETING INFORMED BY CLINICAL AND DIGITAL INSIGHTS

Self-Service Intelligence Shows Influence of Healthcare Marketing on Prescribing Behavior; Dynamically Optimizes and Personalizes HCP Engagement

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, a technology company revolutionizing health decision-making in real time, today announced the launch of its HCP Intelligence Suite, a portfolio of unique clinical and media insights dashboards and smart optimization capabilities which enable marketers and traders to dynamically personalize healthcare professional (HCP) outreach in order to maximize campaign effectiveness and drive Rx impact. These analytics function as the connective tissue between campaign objectives, media performance and clinical impact, with automation technology to make these insights instantly actionable for brand marketers, media strategists and programmatic traders.

Life by PulsePoint (PRNewswire)

Included in the suite are two new dashboards: HCP Clinical Insights and HCP Media Insights. HCP Clinical Insights shows the correlation of media touchpoints and clinical impact by analyzing HCP exposure data in connection to Rx claims data. HCP Media Insights provides real time information on how HCPs on and off-target lists are engaging with media. Marketers can then use these insights to instantly adjust programmatic campaigns or activate new ones, or to trigger in-person outreach through sales representatives.

The HCP Intelligence Suite is built upon PulsePoint's unique data infrastructure with active opt-in consent. Whereas others in the market approach identity from the perspective of a third party, PulsePoint has built a proprietary identity graph to in-house critical data necessary to identify patterns of behaviors from a clinical standpoint. Included is its HCP data methodology, Direct Match, which delivers deterministic, people-based targeting by validating identities and attribution of nearly every digitally connected healthcare professional by National Provider Identifier (NPI) number. This allows PulsePoint to control data quality while extending scale to nearly 100% of every HCP online. As a result, the HCP Intelligence suite provides marketers with an actionable point of view of every healthcare professional across their digital and clinical journey.

"Our comprehensive first-party validated HCP consent methodology, combined with our breadth of behavior data and cross-screen graph give us the ability to develop one-to-one media and clinical insights with a high level of accuracy," said Andrew Stark, Chief Revenue Officer at PulsePoint. "By having a shared view of media campaigns and clinical impact, media teams can fine tune their engagement strategies – allowing them to collaborate better on brand strategies and campaign approaches."

These new intelligence solutions give brands an unprecedented level of understanding into their HCPs' historical journey as well as real-time digital activity, which they can use to improve campaign effectiveness and tie media spending more directly to Rx impact.

Automate audience lists based on HCPs' clinical behavior, digital activity, and other criteria tailored to a brand's targeting needs

Compare the average TRx (total prescription) of prescribers and exposed prescribers to measure campaign influence on CLV (customer lifetime value).

Compare the number of exposed new prescribers, prescribers and prescriptions during a campaign's lifetime to view campaign impact on HCP behavior.

Capture 1:1 NPI level data on top new prescribers, top prescribers most influenced by campaigns, and top droppers for a granular view of differences in clinical behavior before and after exposure to a campaign.

Additionally, as economic pressures continue to tighten, brands are increasingly interested in marketing intelligence to improve the accuracy and relevance of their media spend. Life users are now able to instantly:

Track what percentage of overall prescribers a campaign is reaching and how many patients of exposed prescribers are filling prescriptions to address more target audiences.

Compare a campaign's performance with the market's overall for which HCP specialties are engaging most or least with a campaign to better allocate campaign resources (e.g. changing Smart List decile criteria or frequency).

Customize campaign geography criteria based on where high or low engaged HCPs are located.

Automate campaign optimization based on real-time media performance,

This announcement furthers PulsePoint's focus on building a smarter, more scalable, more efficient way for brands to target, reach, understand and activate healthcare audiences through next generation technology that is powered by verified health audience data in real-time.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint is a leading technology company that uses real-world data in real-time to optimize campaign performance and revolutionize health decision-making. Leveraging proprietary datasets and methodology, PulsePoint targets healthcare professionals and patients with an unprecedented level of accuracy—delivering unparalleled results to the clients we serve. The company is now a part of Internet Brands, a KKR portfolio company and owner of WebMD Health Corp. For more information, visit pulsepoint.com.

Contact:

Sanwari Gupta

Sr. Corporate Marketing Manager

sagupta@pulsepoint.com

(PRNewsfoto/PulsePoint) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PulsePoint