ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Pet Wellness Month – the time of year to promote pet health and wellness to pet owners across the country. To celebrate the month, YuMOVE , one of the best joint supplements for dogs 1 and The American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement , offers these five wellness tips:

Give your dog high-quality dog joint supplements, like YuMOVE.

Exercise and take walks. Ongoing exercise helps manage your dog's weight and provides mental stimulation. If your dog gets along with other dogs, go for walks together to socialize. Provide emotional support. Improve your dog's mood and avoid potential behavior issues: stick to a regular routine; provide toys and opportunities for directed chewing or play time; spend time interacting and playing with your dog as they are social creatures. Visit your vet. Regular health checks identify any problems early, giving you the opportunity to discuss any concerns with your vet and checking on their vaccination status and dental health too. Check your dog's mobility. Look for visible signs of stiffness, especially in the morning or after resting; slowing down on walks; reluctance to get out of bed or go up or down stairs; lethargy; grumpiness during or after walks, or when being petted. Give your dog high-quality dog joint supplements, like like YuMOVE , which will help give extra support for your dog's joints and help maintain or support their mobility.

YuMOVE, the UK's #1 veterinary joint supplement,1 already helps more than 2 million dogs per year live their most active life.2 For the past 15 years, YuMOVE has been providing a dog joint supplement of the highest quality that is scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.³ There's also a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee,4 if you aren't satisfied.

To see the difference YuMOVE can make in your dog, YuMOVE is offering 40% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplements for dogs using the code "Wellness40" one-time or for a monthly subscription at checkout.

To learn more about how YuMOVE can help your dog, visit www.yumove.com.

