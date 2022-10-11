Encore Employment Enterprise Aids Older Adults in Finding Meaningful Work

CLEVELAND, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Age discrimination has long been a part of the landscape of the U.S. workplace, with countless studies examining the problem over the decades. Hiring managers consistently regard older job seekers less favorably, despite their on-the-job performance being strong. Even with measures in place such as The Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), the issue remains.

E3 ( Encore Employment Enterprise, Inc. ), a program which assists workers over 50 to find meaningful employment and works to eliminate ageism in hiring, has advanced from a grant-funded program to an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Formerly known as Encore Staffing Network, the program first lived under the non-profit, Vantage Aging. In 2021, Fairhill Partners was awarded the grant funding for the Encore Engagement Enterprise pilot program (E3). E3 and Fairhill Partners had a shared vision and incorporated E3 to be its own Ohio non-profit.

Simone Mcnitt, who has led the program since 2018 from the beginning, serves as executive director.

Stephanie Fallcreek, CEO at Fairhill Partners says, "Simone McNitt and E3 are a welcome and terrific addition to NE Ohio's menu of organizations promoting employment for older adults and fighting agism wherever it lurks."

McNitt, E3's Executive Director, partnered with The Cleveland Foundation and legal consultants to complete the application process and to ensure that the funding would remain secure through the transition. Simone says, "I believe that seniors can be the answer to some of the gaps that exist in the workforce today. As for tomorrow, I haven't met anyone that's getting younger; and people are living longer. As a society, we should treat ageing like the invaluable resource it is. It's an honor for E3 to be the connector for encores and employers creating an intergenerational workforce."

Kathleen Hallissey, program director at The Cleveland Foundation says, "E3 is an important resource in our community, supporting older adults to find meaningful work. Executive Director Simone McNitt brings her years of expertise, commitment and passion to support older workers on their employment journey."

The people helped through E3 find the services valuable as well. As one beneficiary wrote, "It just goes to show how much one person who cares can impact another person's life. Thanks to Simone's motivation, my passion for writing has been renewed. I will forever be grateful for her help."

About E3

E3 envisions a community that thrives from the rewards of lifelong work experiences gained by individuals 50+, respectfully referred to as Encores. This vision inspires society to embrace aging and see the limitless potential of having a collaborative intergenerational workforce. E3 stands firm in their commitment to speak out on ageism, and to building a community where marginalization doesn't occur. They are committed to using their human resources to advance inclusive, equitable, and holistic-based workforce strategies for all. E3 is located in the Cleveland area and is currently serving the counties of Cuyatoga, Geauga and Lake, OH. To learn more, visit https://www.e3encore.org/ .

Sources for first paragraph:

https://www.bls.gov/opub/mlr/2017/beyond-bls/is-there-age-discrimination-in-hiring.htm

https://www.linkedin.com/business/talent/blog/talent-acquisition/ageism-in-hiring-process

View original content:

SOURCE Encore Employment Enterprise