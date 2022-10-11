Brad Taylor Named Big Ten Vice President of Men's Basketball

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Ten Conference has named Brad Taylor vice president of men's basketball. Taylor will oversee the administration of men's basketball, which includes developing a cohesive strategy to strengthen, enhance and expand the conference's basketball operations, brand, and strategic initiatives.

"Brad brings over 20 years of experience in basketball and collegiate athletics to the conference as our new vice president of men's basketball," stated Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren, "His depth of knowledge, experience, and exceptional ability to build relationships will help elevate our outstanding men's basketball programs and fortify or commitment to provide unparalleled service to our coaches, student-athletes and member institutions."

Taylor will lead Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament efforts, serve as the liaison to the conference's head coaches and campus administrators, Big Ten Network and national television partners, in addition to assisting in the development of conference scheduling and coordinating all day-to-day men's basketball operations, while working with the coordinator of officials. He will be based at Big Ten Conference headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois.

"I am honored and humbled to be selected by Commissioner Warren, Diana Sabau and the Big Ten community as the conference's vice president of men's basketball," said Brad Taylor. "My family and I are thrilled for this outstanding opportunity. I look forward to working collaboratively with, and assisting our coaches, administrators, and student-athletes as we strengthen the great tradition of Big Ten men's basketball and build our presence to be the best in the country."

As vice president of men's basketball, Taylor will ensure all Big Ten Conference men's basketball decisions and actions are focused - first and foremost - on serving the health, safety, well-being and academic achievement of our student-athletes. Taylor will promote collaboration among all men's basketball coaches, to assist in the establishment of new legislation, rule changes and game modifications with the NCAA to meet the changing needs within the game. Taylor was selected following an extensive national search.

"Brad's relationship and understanding of the NCAA and men's basketball will assist our head coaches and student-athletes to continue to build on the success and historic achievements of the Big Ten Conference. He will bring a wealth of collegiate knowledge, experience, and expertise to the conference," said Deputy Commissioner and Chief Sport Officer, Diana Sabau.

Prior to joining Big Ten Conference, Taylor served as the NCAA's assistant director for men's basketball. In his 10 years at the NCAA in Indianapolis, Indiana, Taylor, assisted with the planning for the Division I men's basketball championship, produced the participating team manuals and preliminary round and Final Four operational manuals in addition to overseeing the NCAA Men's Basketball Officiating Program and Regional Advisor Program. He also served as the lead contact with the Division I Men's Basketball Competition Committee which looks at the state of the game, including game operations/presentation, integrity, sportsmanship, statistical trends, student-athlete health and safety and technology.

Before arriving in Indianapolis, Taylor was the assistant athletic director for development and special events at Southern Illinois University from 2007-2012. While at SIU, he oversaw the production of the Saluki Hall of Fame, various team reunions and golf outings, and the Saluki Letterwinner's Club cultivating relationships with former student-athletes.

Prior to SIU, Taylor served as the Colonial Athletic Associations' Assistant Commissioner of Championships from 2006-07 and Director of Championships from 2003-06. While at the CAA, he coordinated pre-event planning for several sports, oversaw the conference's merchandising program, and supervised the production of all championship manuals. He also served as a member of the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee from 2005-07.

Before his time at the CAA, Taylor spent one year as an intern at the NCAA headquarters where he played a key role in the organization of many championship events, including the 2003 Women's Basketball Final Four. Learn more about Brad Taylor.

