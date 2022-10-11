BD Recognized Among World's Best Employers by Forbes

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today was named to Forbes' 2022 list of the World's Best Employers.

"Empowering our teams to excel in their careers has been a longstanding priority at BD, and this award is a testament to the commitment we make to our 75,000 employees to be an employer of choice where they can thrive professionally while doing incredibly meaningful work for patients and customers," said Shana Neal, executive vice president and chief people officer at BD. "We have the most talented team in health care, and we believe the type of work we do, combined with our continued focus on servant leadership, development opportunities, employee well-being, and inclusion, diversity and equity differentiates us as a great place to work."

The ranking is based on an independent survey of more than 150,000 workers from 57 countries. Participants rated their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, in addition to evaluating other employers in their respective industries in areas including image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

This year, BD also ranked first in the health care equipment and services industry in Forbes' America's Best Large Employers List and was included in the publication's list of Best Employers for Diversity, among numerous other accolades.

This recognition demonstrates BD's ongoing progress in advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, and efforts to achieve its 2030+ goals for promoting a healthy workforce and communities. BD's focus areas include a healthy and thriving workforce that cultivates the company's culture of inclusion, safety and well-being, which also contributes to community health and company health.

