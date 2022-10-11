ABHR Further Expands North Texas Practice With Addition Of Crawford & Jordan LLP Team

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Boone Humphries Robinson LLP (ABHR) is delighted to announce the expansion of its North Texas practice with the addition of attorneys Clay E. Crawford, Christopher Jordan, and Jonathan Finke of Crawford & Jordan LLP to the ABHR team, effective January 1, 2023. Crawford & Jordan LLP's legal assistants Kelli Dabbs, Marlo Gordon, and Allison Adams will also join ABHR on the same date.

The new attorneys will bring over sixty combined years of practice representing developers and water districts which provide utility and road infrastructure to developments of all types across the North Texas region. They also represent private developers in negotiations with local government entities in various land and economic development matters.

With the addition of this team, ABHR has more than 40 lawyers and 140 personnel with expertise in the acquisition and financing of critical infrastructure facilities to serve residential, commercial, industrial, and mixed-use projects across Texas.

ABHR Founding Partner Steve Robinson commented on the news: "If you are in the land development business in North Texas, you already know Crawford & Jordan's reputation for excellence in representing their special district and developer clients. ABHR and Crawford & Jordan have worked alongside each other on many projects over the years and have a long history of mutual respect and shared values. As ABHR expands into North Texas, the addition of these experienced lawyers and legal professionals brings additional depth and horsepower to our team. On a personal note, I couldn't be more pleased to welcome them as colleagues."

ABHR recently expanded into the North Texas market with the opening of its Dallas office on March 1, 2022, led by Founding Partner, Steve Robinson, who relocated to North Texas to manage the office. With the new office and team growth, ABHR is strategically positioned to represent clients in virtually all high-growth areas of Texas.

