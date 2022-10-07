My New Red Shoes Helps to Meet the Basic Needs of People in Ukraine

My New Red Shoes Helps to Meet the Basic Needs of People in Ukraine

My New Red Shoes partners with USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to deliver winter boots to tens of thousands of vulnerable people impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My New Red Shoes (MNRS), a leading SF Bay Area non-profit organization, is helping to meet the urgent needs of tens of thousands of people impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. In partnership with USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, MNRS is leveraging its 16-year track record of delivering basic needs to support the humanitarian response in the country.

My New Red Shoes Logo (PRNewswire)

My New Red Shoes is helping to meet the urgent needs of tens of thousands impacted by the crisis in Ukraine .

Since July, MNRS has been working to process more than 100,000 pairs of new winter boots donated by BEARPAW for shipment into the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Lviv. The first shipments of boots began arriving in early October, ahead of the cold season. Supporting this humanitarian effort have been thousands of local community volunteers from schools, local businesses, and the wider community – including the Bay Area Ukrainian diaspora.

"My New Red Shoes stands with vulnerable people and communities everywhere. We are humbled by the outpouring of local support and volunteer contributions that we have received and are proud to help cultivate connection, compassion and solidarity with those seeking safety and refuge from the heartbreaking crisis in Ukraine," says Minh Ngo, MNRS Executive Director.

"Working with My New Red Shoes is invaluable as it allows us to tap into local volunteers who want to make a meaningful difference for families enduring the horrific violence in Ukraine," says Ian Rodgers of USA for UNHCR. "The collective impact of this partnership will not only bring comfort to families forced to flee their homes but it will remind them they are not forgotten, and a compassionate global community is stepping up to help."

About My New Red Shoes

My New Red Shoes is dedicated to improving the quality of life and well-being of children and youth experiencing economic hardship. Since 2006, MNRS has mobilized resources and partnerships to meet the basic needs of Bay Area children and families while working to build a stronger community for all.

Learn more at www.mynewredshoes.org.

About USA for UNHCR

USA for UNHCR helps and protects refugees and people displaced by violence, conflict and persecution. Supporting UNHCR – the UN Refugee Agency – and its partners, we provide lifesaving essentials including shelter, water, food, safety and protection. Around the world, we help refugees survive, recover and build a better future.

For more information, visit www.UNrefugees.org.

Volunteers (PRNewswire)

Transport (PRNewswire)

Bearpaw Boots (PRNewswire)

Volunteers (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE My New Red Shoes