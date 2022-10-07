Museum of Science Partners with Dictionary.com to Bring Scientific Words to Life

New collaboration will feature "Science Word of the Week" series

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Museum of Science, Boston, one of the world's largest science centers, and Dictionary.com, the leading online and mobile English-language educational resource, announce their new collaboration to bring science to life for millions of followers around the world through "Science Word of the Week," a weekly digital video series that will describe scientific terms, their meanings, and how they are used. The partnership stems from a common theme in mission between the partners to inspire a love of words and science in everyone.

Science Word of the Week will feature popular science influencers describing unique, interesting, and funny science words to enhance audiences' command of science terms. What is an areologist? Do you have a yeuk? "Science Word of the Week" videos will explain these words and more every week on Friday, across social media and at Dictionary.com and MOS.org.

"For over 193 years, the Museum of Science has been inspiring audiences to be curious about the world around them, and about how science helps us understand that world," said Tim Ritchie, president of the Museum of Science. "I am excited about our partnership with Dictionary.com, because it is a compelling way to introduce new audiences to the wonders of science."

According to the 2022 U.S. State of Science and Engineering Report, inequality persists in K–12 science educational outcomes by race or ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and U.S. region. Enabling all Americans to receive high-quality STEM education and to pursue any science and engineering field of study or career are critical components of sustaining and growing the U.S. STEM labor force.

"At Dictionary.com, we know that one of the challenges of learning science can be learning its vocabulary. It's hard!" said John Kelly, senior director of editorial at Dictionary.com. "Yet as we also know from the millions of word lovers who have been following Dictionary.com's Word of the Day for over 20 years, learning new words is also incredibly fun and rewarding. Our Science Word of the Week with the Museum of Science will help bridge this gap, connecting students, teachers, parents, and lifelong learners alike with the wonders of science through the wonders of words."

Audiences can discover the new Science Word of the Week across social media platforms @museumofscience and @dictionarycom or online at mos.org/swow. And to discover more about those words and a whole lot more, visit Dictionary.com and its Word of the Day.

Among the world's largest science centers, the Museum of Science engages millions of people each year to the wonders of science and technology through interactive exhibitions, digital programs, giant screen productions, and preK – 8 EiE® STEM curricula through the William and Charlotte Bloomberg Science Education Center. Established in 1830, the Museum is home to such iconic experiences as the Theater of Electricity, the Charles Hayden Planetarium, and the Mugar Omni Theater. Around the world, the Museum is known for digital experiences such as Mission: Mars launching in 2022 on Roblox, and traveling exhibitions such as the Science Behind Pixar. Learn more at mos.org.

Words define every aspect of our lives, from our ideas to our identities. Dictionary.com aspires to empower every person, of every background, to express themselves, make connections, and open the door to opportunity through the power and joy of language. Dictionary.com is the premier destination to learn, discover, and have fun with the limitless world of words and meanings. The brand helps you make sense of the ever-evolving English language so you can put your ideas into words—and your words into action.

